Make Modi PM Again and BJP Will Wipe Out Illegal Immigrants from Assam, Says Amit Shah
Undocumented immigrants and the issue of their citizenship has been a burning topic in Assam. The issue is expected to be played up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Guwahati: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said that only the Narendra Modi-led government can evict all illegal immigrants from Assam. Shah, who addressed two election rallies in Tiyok and Kaliabor, claimed that only the BJP and its allies were dedicated to resolving the infiltration issue.
“It was Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma’s BJP government that dared to evict all the immigrants from Kaziranga. Make Narendra Modi the prime minister again and I assure you that we will detect and deport every single illegal immigrant out of Assam… let alone any person, we will not allow even a bird from the other side of the border to roam here,” Shah boasted.
Amit Shah accused the opposition Congress of importing illegal immigrants for vote-bank politics. The BJP president also criticised the grand old party for completely ignoring the state’s development in its last 70 years in power.
“The BJP and its allies will win all 14 seats of Assam, only our party is committed to fulfilling the Sixth Schedule of the Assam accord to ensure the interests of indigenous people. It was under the Congress rule when illegal settlers encroached upon the Kaziranga national park and the highest number of rhino poachings happened,” he said. “When our government came to power, we ended poaching.”
Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sharma were also present in both meetings. The Jorhat seat is currently held by BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. Asom Gana Parishad candidate Manimadhav Mahanta is up against Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress in Kaliabor.
The BJP will contest the elections in the state with the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo People’s Front. Assam will go to polls in three phases – on April 11, April 18 and April 23.
