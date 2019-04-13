English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Make-up Wali Hema Malini or Me': RLD Candidate's 'Confidence' Parameter for Mathura Voters
PM Modi's 'glow' also became a topic of discussion when Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy remarked that the prime minister 'applies wax and make-up and then stands in front of camera'.
Clad in pink saree, the sitting MP from Mathura posed with a victory sign from the tractor. (File photo)
New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it's Mathura MP and veteran actor Hema Malini whose "glow" and "make-up" has come under attack by political opponents. Rashtriya Lok Dal's Mathura candidate Narendra Singh on Saturday asked voters to tell who looked more confident — Malini with make-up or Singh without.
Speaking to reporters, the SP-BSP-RLD joint candidate said, "Who seems more confident by face? Hema Malini has make-up, I've no make-up. I'm getting good response from public. Reason behind that is I'm a local and capable of diluting grievances of people."
Sexists remarks against women politicians is nothing new in Indian politics. When Congress announced Priyanka Gandhi's political debut, leaders raked up her husband's "tainted" background, her "beauty", and some didn't even hesitate to dub her "skirt wali bai".
Yesteryear actor Jaya Prada also came under Opposition attack. Recently, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Feroz Khan made a controversial remark by saying that people of Rampur will get entertained in the ensuing polls, where SP's Azam Khan will face BJP's Prada. "Rampur mei shaamein badi rangeen ho jaegi ab to jab chunaavi mahol chalega (evenings in Rampur will now become more vibrant during elections), he said.
Khan didn't stop there and narrated a bizarre and "derogatory" incident. "Jaya Prada ji...mein to ek din bus mei jaa rha tha to aapka kaafila ja rha tha... jaam laga tha to maine bus mein se utarke unko dekhne ki koshish ki kyunki ho sakta hai ki jaam khulwane ke liye thumka na laga de... (Jaya Prada ji...I was once travelling in a bus while you were passing by. There was a traffic jam, so I got off the bus thinking maybe you would do a dance number or two to clear the jam)."
Besides the women leaders, PM Modi's "glow" also became a topic of discussion when Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy remarked that the prime minister "applies wax and make up and then stands in front of camera". He said BJP candidates were appealing to people to "look at PM Modi" and vote.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
