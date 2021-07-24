Maken, KC Venugopal to Reach Rajasthan Tonight, Will Discuss Cabinet Rejig After Dinner With Gehlot

The much-speculated Rajasthan cabinet expansion is likely to happen soon as hectic parleys in this regard are going to take place on Saturday night in Jaipur.

Sources told News18 that All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal, the general secretary (organisation) of Congress, will reach Jaipur tonight to discuss the cabinet expansion in a bid to iron out differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot.

Both Maken and Venugopal will meet Gehlot over dinner, following which they would discuss the cabinet reshuffle. As of now, the two leaders have no plan to meet Pilot tonight. Sources said both Maken and Venugopal have chalked out a formula to sort out the issues reportedly raised by the Pilot camp. The formula, sources said, will look into the number of MLAs from the Pilot camp who can be inducted into the state cabinet.

Sources also said that if a consensus is reached, then a decision over the cabinet expansion could be taken. According to reports, the reshuffle is likely to take place between July 27-28.

Pilot and several other MLAs had mounted an open rebellion against Gehlot last June. After a month-long crisis, the Congress top brass had formed a committee to look into the issues raised by Pilot, who alleged that his camp was being sidelined by the Gehlot government.

Earlier this week, Pilot told reporters that he was in touch with the Congress high command to resolve the issues raised by him and that the “AICC is taking steps for the betterment of the government and party organisation”.

He further said that party workers who have contributed so much to the Congress should get “political reward in proportion to their efforts”. “It is not about any post or position. We want to expand the Congress family…new people should be associated,” he added.

