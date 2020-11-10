Makhadumapur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Makhadumapur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Makhadumapur (मखदुमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Jahanabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Jahanabad. Makhadumapur is part of 36. Jahanabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.8%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,40,956 eligible electors, of which 1,25,459 were male, 1,14,025 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,22,833 eligible electors, of which 1,18,270 were male, 1,04,560 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,352 eligible electors, of which 98,722 were male, 84,630 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Makhadumapur in 2015 was 1,001. In 2010, there were 672.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Subedar Das of RJD won in this seat by defeating Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAMS by a margin of 26,777 votes which was 20.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 51.16% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jitan Ram Manjhi of JDU won in this seat defeating Dharmraj Paswan of RJD by a margin of 5,085 votes which was 5.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.65% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 218. Makhadumapur Assembly segment of Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Chandeshwar Prasad won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Makhadumapur are: Bhim Kumar Singh (RJD), Manoj Sharma (IND), Dr Ranvijay Kumar (RLSP), Md Eklakh (PCP), Dharmendra Kumar (RSSD), Rajesh Ranjan (JMBP), Shyam Sunder (JAPL), Slendra Bihari (SSD), Abhiram Priyadarshi (IND), Chitranjan Sharma (IND), Dinesh Kumar Singh (IND), Manish Kumar (IND), Manoj Kumar (BJP), Yudhisthir Nonia (ACDP), Rajesh Kumar S/O Nunu Sharma (IND), Rajesh Kumar S/O Madan Singh (IND), Sreekant Sharma (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.87%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.45%, while it was 49.19% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 252 polling stations in 218. Makhadumapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 236. In 2010 there were 220 polling stations.

Extent:

218. Makhadumapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Jahanabad district of Bihar: Community Development Block Makhdumpur; Gram Panchayats Sulemanpur, Pinjaura, Nerthua, Badhauna, Amthua, Dedhsaiya, Maniyawan and Nonhi of Kako Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Jahanabad.

Makhadumapur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Makhadumapur is 301.6 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Makhadumapur is: 25°05'19.3"N 84°59'57.1"E.

