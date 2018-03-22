Making Sure There's no Cross-Voting, Mayawati Asks SP to Submit List of MLAs Supporting her Candidate in RS Poll

With less than 24 hours remaining for the Rajya Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati has asked Samajawadi Party for a list of dedicated SP MLAs who will be voting for her candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar.Meanwhile, the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress are trying to keep their flock together through dinner diplomacy and meetings of their MLAs.Making sure there are no hiccups, Mayawati asked for the list to put a full stop to any chance of cross-voting in the parliament. Sources confirm that the list of trusted nine MLAs has been sent to BSP Supremo.Mayawati’s demand comes after SP won the recently held Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections with the support of her party.At the moment, BSP has 19 MLAs, and the party is relying on the support of SP’s 10 and Congress’ seven MLAs, besides one from RLD.The contest for Rajya Sabha’s 10th seat from Uttar Pradesh became interesting after BJP decided to field an extra candidate.As per the rule, all political parties are required to allot MLAs for their respective candidates. As per the required number of votes for a Rajya Sabha berth from UP, each candidate will have to get at least 37 votes.Mayawati’s party has 19 MLAs and to send a candidate to the Rajya Sabha, a party needs 37 MLA votes. She is banking on support from the SP, which has 47 MLAs, so it will have 10 to spare.Ajit Singh's party has offered to back her with its one vote to make up for the loss of Naresh Agrawal’s son Nitin Agrawal. She has also been promised by the Congress that its seven MLAs would vote for the BSP candidate, taking the tally to 36. So, Singh’s vote could seal the deal for her, if there is no cross voting.