Mal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

20. Mal (मल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Mal is part of 3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,900 eligible electors, of which 1,27,551 were male, 1,27,349 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mal in 2021 is 998.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,471 eligible electors, of which 1,16,014 were male, 1,11,457 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,496 eligible electors, of which 95,538 were male, 86,963 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mal in 2016 was 515. In 2011, there were 260.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bulu Chik Baraik of TMC won in this seat by defeating Augustus Kerketta of CPIM by a margin of 18,462 votes which was 9.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bulu Chik Baraik of CPIM won in this seat defeating Hiramon Oraon of INC by a margin of 4,216 votes which was 2.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 39.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 20. Mal Assembly segment of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mal are: Bulu Chik Baraik (TMC), Manu Oraon (CPIM), Mahesh Bagey (BJP), Gita Oraon (SUCOIC), Bablu Majhi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.26%, while it was 85.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 20. Mal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

20. Mal constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Mal & 2. Mal (M). It shares an inter-state border with Jalpaiguri.

The total area covered by Mal is 530 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mal is: 26°47’24.4"N 88°40’21.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mal results.

