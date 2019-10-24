Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Malabar Hill Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मलबार हिल): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malabar Hill (मलबार हिल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Mangalprabhat Lodha
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
185. Malabar Hill (मलबार हिल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.27% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,61,584 eligible electors, of which 1,36,673 were male, 1,24,907 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 7 service voters had also registered to vote.

Malabar Hill Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
24637
69.97%
Mangalprabhat Lodha
INC
8109
23.03%
Heera Navaji Devasi
NOTA
1427
4.05%
Nota
IND
309
0.88%
Shankar Sonawane
IND
195
0.55%
Rajesh Shinde
BSP
162
0.46%
Vishal Sopan Gurav
BMKP
126
0.36%
Mohammed Mahtab Shaikh
BMFP
122
0.35%
Arjun Ramesh Jadhav
NYP
57
0.16%
Abhay Suresh Kathale
APP
39
0.11%
Sayed Mohammed Arshad
IND
29
0.08%
Satendra Surendra Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,77,586 eligible electors, of which 1,47,008 were male, 1,30,578 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 7 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,70,998.

Malabar Hill has an elector sex ratio of 913.91.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mangal Prabhat Lodha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 68686 votes which was 47.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.04% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mangal Prabhat Lodha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24559 votes which was 20.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.72% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 185. Malabar Hill Assembly segment of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.56%, while it was 45.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.56%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 185. Malabar Hill constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 275.

Extent: 185. Malabar Hill constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 416 - Khetwadi, Ward No. 418-Girgaum, Ward No. 419 Chowpaty, Ward No. 420-Walkeshwar and Ward No. 421-Mahalaxmi.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Malabar Hill is: 18.9614 72.8077.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Malabar Hill results.

