Malad West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मालाड पश्चिम): Aslam Ramzanali Shaikh of INC Leads

162. Malad West (मालाड पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,323 eligible electors, of which 1,56,779 were male, 1,36,252 female and 292 voters of the third gender. A total of 13 service voters had also registered to vote.

Malad West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 19524 50.69% Aslam Ramzanali Shaikh LEADING BJP 16982 44.09% Thakur Ramesh Singh NOTA 789 2.05% Nota IND 360 0.93% Shakeel Hasan Patni BSP 220 0.57% Keshav Govinda Jadhav AIMIM 200 0.52% Ismail Shaikh IND 186 0.48% Amzad Sarmad Shaikh JD(S) 77 0.20% Vidya Naik IND 59 0.15% Venu Pillai IUML 54 0.14% Mohammed Taufeeq Idris Quereshi IND 41 0.11% Kamlesh Dhumal BMFP 23 0.06% Jayesh Vrajlal Gohil

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,083 eligible electors, of which 1,63,697 were male, 1,39,382 female and 292 voters of the third gender. A total of 13 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,79,017.

Malad West has an elector sex ratio of 869.07.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Aslam Shaikh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2303 votes which was 1.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Aslam Shaikh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 27695 votes which was 23.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.49% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 162. Malad West Assembly segment of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 50.07%, while it was 42.56 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.84%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 270 polling stations in 162. Malad West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 288.

Extent: 162. Malad West constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1354, 1561, 1562, Ward No. 1565 (Part)- E.B. No.6 to 22, 52, 53, 55 to 376.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Malad West is: 19.1702 72.8117.

