News18» News»Politics»Malampuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Malampuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Malampuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Malampuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Malampuzha constituency are: A. Prabhakaran of CPI(M), S.K. Anandakrishnan of CONG, C. Krishnakumar of BJP

Malampuzha Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Malampuzha seat is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V S Achuthanandan E of CPM won from this seat beating C.Krishnakumar of BJP by a margin of 27,142 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V.S.Achuthanandan. of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Lathika Subhash of INC by a margin of 23,440 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Palakkad Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Malampuzha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 14:26 IST