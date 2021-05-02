Malampuzha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

55. Malampuzha (मलमपुझा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Coimbatore District). Malampuzha is part of 8. Palakkad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,13,231 eligible electors, of which 1,03,492 were male, 1,09,737 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malampuzha in 2021 is 1060.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,02,828 eligible electors, of which 98,774 were male, 1,04,054 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,662 eligible electors, of which 88,214 were male, 92,434 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malampuzha in 2016 was 423. In 2011, there were 381.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V S Achuthanandan E of CPIM won in this seat by defeating C.Krishnakumar of BJP by a margin of 27,142 votes which was 16.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V.S.Achuthanandan. of CPIM won in this seat defeating Lathika Subhash of INC by a margin of 23,440 votes which was 17.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 57.04% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 55. Malampuzha Assembly segment of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Malampuzha are: S K Ananthakrishnan (INC), Krishnakumar C (BJP), A Prabhakaran (CPIM), K Prasad (SUCOIC), Abdul Raheem S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.04%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.77%, while it was 75.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 55. Malampuzha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 159. In 2011 there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

55. Malampuzha constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Akathethara, Elappully, Kodumba, Malampuzha, Marutharoad, Mundur, Pudussery and Puduppariyaram Panchayats in Palakkad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Malampuzha is 483 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Malampuzha is: 10°50’05.6"N 76°41’46.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Malampuzha results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam