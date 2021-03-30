politics

News18» News»Politics»Malappuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Malappuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Malappuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Malappuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Malappuram constituency are: P. Abdurahman of CPI(M), P. Ubaidulla of IUML, Sethumadhavan of BJP

Malappuram Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Malappuram seat is part of the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P Ubaidulla of IUML won from this seat beating Adv. K P Sumathi of CPM by a margin of 35,672 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P. Ubaidulla of MUL won from this this constituency defeating Madathil Sadikali of JDS by a margin of 44,508 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Malappuram Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Malappuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 17:36 IST