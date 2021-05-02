Malappuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

40. Malappuram (मलप्पुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Malappuram is part of 6. Malappuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,990 eligible electors, of which 1,07,653 were male, 1,04,337 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malappuram in 2021 is 969.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,93,761 eligible electors, of which 97,330 were male, 96,431 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,739 eligible electors, of which 83,660 were male, 84,079 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malappuram in 2016 was 112. In 2011, there were 72.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P Ubaidulla of IUML won in this seat by defeating Adv. K P Sumathi of CPIM by a margin of 35,672 votes which was 25.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 57.16% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P. Ubaidulla of MUL won in this seat defeating Madathil Sadikali of JDS by a margin of 44,508 votes which was 36.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 63.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 40. Malappuram Assembly segment of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Malappuram are: Paloli Abdurahiman (CPIM), P Ubaidulla (IUML), Prasobh T (BSP), Areekkad Sethumadhavan (BJP), E C Ayisha (WPOI), T K Bose (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.22%, while it was 72.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 40. Malappuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 155. In 2011 there were 143 polling stations.

EXTENT:

40. Malappuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Malappuram Municipality and Morayur, Pookkottur, Anakkayam and Pulpatta Panchayats in Ernad Taluk and Kodur Panchayat in Perinthalmanna Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Malappuram is 176 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Malappuram is: 11°05’36.6"N 76°05’49.2"E.

