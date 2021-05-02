Malatipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

47. Malatipur (मालतीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Malatipur is part of 7. Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,31,857 eligible electors, of which 1,17,660 were male, 1,14,180 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malatipur in 2021 is 970.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,95,163 eligible electors, of which 1,01,333 were male, 93,826 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,848 eligible electors, of which 80,063 were male, 71,785 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malatipur in 2016 was 122. In 2011, there were 106.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Alberuni Zulkarnain of INC won in this seat by defeating Abdur Rahim Boxi of RSP by a margin of 2,600 votes which was 1.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.27% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdur Rahim Boxi of RSP won in this seat defeating Al-Beruni of IND by a margin of 6,701 votes which was 5.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 43.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 47. Malatipur Assembly segment of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Malatipur are: Abdur Rahim Boxi (TMC), Alberuni Zulkarnain (INC), Md Kamrul Hoda (BSP), Mousumi Das (BJP), Golam Faruque (BJMP), Motiur Rahaman (AIMEIM)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.62%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.45%, while it was 83.12% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 47. Malatipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 210. In 2011 there were 191 polling stations.

EXTENT:

47. Malatipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Chanchal-II 2. Maharajpur, Peerganj, Sreepur-I and Sreepur-II GPs of CDB Ratua-II. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Malatipur is 313 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Malatipur is: 25°16’19.6"N 88°01’34.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Malatipur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam