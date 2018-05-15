GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malavalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Dr K Annadani Wins

Live election result of 186 Malavalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Malavalli MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:20 PM IST
Malavalli (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,35,385 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,18,857 are male, 1,16,450 female and 17 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.93 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Live Status JD(S) Dr.K.Annadani Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)10303852.93%Dr.K.Annadani
INC7627839.18%P.M.Narendraswamy
BJP108085.55%B.Somashekhar
NOTA14710.76%Nota
INCP8200.42%M.S.Shashikumar
IND5230.27%R.Siddaraju
BRSMC3630.19%M.Krishnamurthy
IND2920.15%T.N.Satheesh Kumar
IND2230.11%M.Nanjappa
IND2220.11%Kirugavalu H.Mahadevu
IND1720.09%H.D.Devaprasad
RPI(A)1710.09%Mantyalingu
AIMEP1700.09%G.S.Vishwanatha
RMVP1240.06%T.C.Venkatesh

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 538 votes (0.31%) securing 35.86% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.9%.

IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,919 votes (8.26%) registering 31.4% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.74%.

Check the table below for Malavalli live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
