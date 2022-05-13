Malda Bomb Blast: NCPCR Summons Bengal Officials After Failure to Submit Report; BJP, TMC Trade Barbs

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday summoned West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Additional Director General of Police K Jayaraman to appear before the body on May 20 at around 3 pm over a crude bomb blast in Malda last month in which four children sustained injuries.

The apex child rights body had issued an earlier letter seeking a report on the detailed investigation into the incident. However, after no response from the authorities, NCPCR issued a fresh letter demanding the physical presence of the Chief Secretary and ADG on the matter.

The action was taken after BJP leader MP Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury complained to NCPCR regarding no response from the West Bengal officials regarding the case.

This is not the first time that apex bodies have sought reports from state officials. Reports have been sought on post-poll violence, rape cases and in almost all cases, Central investigative bodies have gone for fact-finding at ground zero and sought reports.

Taking up the Malda bomb blast case, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led government accusing the state of severe lapses in its law and order situation.

Speaking to News18, BJP Bengal observer Amit Malviya said, “Mamata Banerjee’s sinister politics has spared no one, not even children. They are losing their innocence, life and limb. It is a sad state of affairs in Bengal.”

The TMC has, however, defended itself against the allegations stating that these are “absolute politics" ad=nd the BJP is trying to malign the state government.

TMC leader Tapas Roy said, “whatever has happened is very unfortunate. The Government has taken all steps but whatever BJP is instigating is bad. This is politics.”

Meanwhile, sociologists have said that in incidents like those, politics keep shifting but the victims are the actual sufferers.

