Malda Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gopal Chandra Saha of BJP Leading

50. Maldaha (Malda) (मालदा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Maldaha is part of 7. Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,487 eligible electors, of which 1,23,589 were male, 1,21,895 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maldaha in 2021 is 986.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,279 eligible electors, of which 1,08,615 were male, 1,02,660 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,549 eligible electors, of which 88,712 were male, 80,839 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maldaha in 2016 was 226. In 2011, there were 139.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bhupendra Nath Halder of INC won in this seat by defeating Dulal Sarkar (Babla) of TMC by a margin of 33,309 votes which was 18.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bhupendra Nath Halder (Arjun) of INC won in this seat defeating Rahul Ranjan Das of CPIM by a margin of 10,755 votes which was 7.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 50. Maldaha Assembly segment of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Maldaha are: Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury (TMC), Gopal Chandra Saha (BJP), Bhupendra Nath Halder (Arjun) (INC), Mukul Sarkar (BSP), Santosh Kumar Sarkar (BJMP), Mirana Sarkar (IND), Sujit Kumar Moulik (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.41%, while it was 86.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 50. Maldaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 216. In 2011 there were 214 polling stations.

EXTENT:

50. Maldaha constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Maldaha 2. Old Maldaha (M) 3. Narhatta GP of CDB English Bazar 4. Aiho, Rishipur and Sreerampur GPs of CDB Habibpur. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Maldaha is 230 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maldaha is: 25°02’45.6"N 88°07’59.2"E.

