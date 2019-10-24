Take the pledge to vote

Malegaon Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मालेगाव मध्य): Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique of AIMIM Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malegaon Central (मालेगाव मध्य) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:04 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AIMIM
Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Malegaon Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मालेगाव मध्य): Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique of AIMIM Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malegaon Central (मालेगाव मध्य) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

114. Malegaon Central (मालेगाव मध्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,91,686 eligible electors, of which 1,52,348 were male, 1,39,334 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 83 service voters had also registered to vote.

Malegaon Central Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
4645
59.50%
Aasif Shaikh Rasheed
AIMIM
2824
36.17%
Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique
BJP
175
2.24%
Dipali Vivek Warule
NOTA
72
0.92%
Nota
IND
32
0.41%
Rizwan Bhai Bettery Wala
IND
16
0.20%
Sayyed Saleem Sayyed Aleem Urf Pasu Bhai
IND
14
0.18%
A. Hameed Kala Gandhi
IND
12
0.15%
Abdul Khalik Gulam Mohammad
IND
5
0.06%
Mohammad Ismail Jumman
IND
5
0.06%
Rauf Baba Khan
IND
4
0.05%
Maher Kausar Mo Lukman Ansari
IND
2
0.03%
Bahbood Abdul Khalique
IND
1
0.01%
Abdul Wahid Wahid Tailor
IND
--
0.00%
Irfan Mo. Ishaque Nadir

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,46,308 eligible electors, of which 1,28,911 were male, 1,17,397 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 83 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,41,115.

Malegaon Central has an elector sex ratio of 914.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shaikh Aasif Shaikh Rashid of INC won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 16151 votes which was 9.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mufti Mohamad Ismail A Khalique of JSS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17919 votes which was 11.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JSS had a vote share of 47.04% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 114. Malegaon Central Assembly segment of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency. Dhule Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.35%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.97%, while it was 62.74 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.62%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 223 polling stations in 114. Malegaon Central constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 218.

Extent: 114. Malegaon Central constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Malegaon Tehsil (Part), Malegaon (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 8 to 20 and 26 to 65.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Malegaon Central is: 20.5484 74.5488.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Malegaon Central results.

