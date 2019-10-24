Malegaon Outer Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मालेगाव बाह्य): Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

115. Malegaon Outer (मालेगाव बाह्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,39,771 eligible electors, of which 1,79,245 were male, 1,60,523 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

Malegaon Outer Election Results 2019 Results

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,00,611 eligible electors, of which 1,59,784 were male, 1,40,826 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,93,759.

Malegaon Outer has an elector sex ratio of 895.55.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 37421 votes which was 20.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.36% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 30064 votes which was 16.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.75% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 115. Malegaon Outer Assembly segment of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency. Dhule Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.35%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.2%, while it was 61.4 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.85%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 115. Malegaon Outer constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 298.

Extent: 115. Malegaon Outer constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Malegaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Vadner, Karanjgavan, Zodage, Dabhadi, Saundane, Malegaon and Malegaon (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 1 to 7, 21 to 25.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Malegaon Outer is: 20.6514 74.5126.

