Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Malegaon Outer Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मालेगाव बाह्य): Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malegaon Outer (मालेगाव बाह्य) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Malegaon Outer Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मालेगाव बाह्य): Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malegaon Outer (मालेगाव बाह्य) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

115. Malegaon Outer (मालेगाव बाह्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,39,771 eligible electors, of which 1,79,245 were male, 1,60,523 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

Malegaon Outer Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Kashinath Lakha Sonawane
IND
--
--
Machhindra Govind Shirke
IND
--
--
Prashant Ashok Jadhav Alias Pintu Patil
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Kamaluddin Riyasat Ali
INC
--
--
Dr. Tushar Ramkrishna Shewale
IND
--
--
Abu Gaffar M. Ismail
BSP
--
--
Anand Laxman Addhav
SS
--
--
Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu
IND
--
--
Abdu Rashid Mohammad Izhar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,00,611 eligible electors, of which 1,59,784 were male, 1,40,826 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,93,759.

Malegaon Outer has an elector sex ratio of 895.55.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 37421 votes which was 20.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.36% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 30064 votes which was 16.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.75% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 115. Malegaon Outer Assembly segment of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency. Dhule Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.35%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.2%, while it was 61.4 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.85%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 115. Malegaon Outer constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 298.

Extent: 115. Malegaon Outer constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Malegaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Vadner, Karanjgavan, Zodage, Dabhadi, Saundane, Malegaon and Malegaon (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 1 to 7, 21 to 25.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Malegaon Outer is: 20.6514 74.5126.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Malegaon Outer results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram