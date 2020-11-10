Malhani Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Malhani Assembly constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Malhani is one of the seven seat(s) in the state of Uttar Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Malhani was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 16 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Malhani seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Malhani constituency: Manoj Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party), Munsilal (Bahujan Mukti Party), Jai Prakash Dubey (Bahujan Samaj Party), Vijay Kumar (Bharatiya Samta Samaj Party), Rakesh Mishra 'Mangla' Guru (Indian National Congress), Kripa Shankar C Pandey (Independent), Dhananjaya Singh (Independent), Dr Shalini Mohan Sahay (Independent), Sarfraz (Independent), Ajay Kumar Sharma (Moulik Adhikar Party), Satish Chandra Upadhyay (Nationalist Congress Party), Shobh Nath Kevat (Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party), Bhart Ram (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Jai Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Apna Dal), Brijesh Pasi (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Lucky Yadav (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.