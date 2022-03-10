Malhani Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: JDU Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Malhani seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. (BJP), Pushpa Shukla (INC), Lucky Yadav (SP), Shailendra Yadav (BSP), Avanish Tiwari Prince (LOP), Jay Prakash (AAP), Dhananjay Singh (JDU), Naveen Kumar (VPI), Manoj Yadav (BJMP), Rahul Singh (BSWP), Vishal Pandey (BDMPPA), Mustakim (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59%, which is -1.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Parasnath Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.367 Malhani (मल्हानी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Malhani is part of Jaunpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,62,878 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,496 were male and 1,73,364 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malhani in 2019 was: 915 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,24,838 eligible electors, of which 1,80,425 were male,1,65,414 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,33,683 eligible electors, of which 1,77,664 were male, 1,56,011 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malhani in 2017 was 185. In 2012, there were 92 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Parasnath Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Dhananjay Singh of NINSHAD by a margin of 21,210 which was 10.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 33.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Paras Nath Yadaw of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Jagriti Singh of IND by a margin of 31,502 votes which was 16.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 367 Malhani Assembly segment of the 73. Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat defeating Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.04%, while it was 58.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Malhani went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.367 Malhani Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 369. In 2012, there were 366 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.367 Malhani comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Baksha, 5 Malhani and 6 Rari of 4 Jaunpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Malhani constituency, which are: Jaunpur, Badlapur, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr, Mariyahu, Zafrabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Malhani is approximately 431 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Malhani is: 25°46’25.7"N 82°33’37.8"E.

