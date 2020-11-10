Malhara Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Malhara Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Malhara is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Malhara was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 19 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Malhara seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Malhara constituency: Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi (Bharatiya Janata Party), Rajesh Yadav (Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party), Akhanad Dada Akhanad Pratap Singh Yadav (Bahujan Samaj Party), Samrat Singh (India Janshakti Party), Ram Siya Bharti (Indian National Congress), Ramdayal Kushwaha (Independent), Ram Het (Independent), Giyan Singh (Independent), Ashok Asati (Independent), Taj Mohammad Kadri (Independent), Dayaram Yadav (Independent), Dayavati Yadav (Independent), Digvijay Singh Rajpoot Lodhi (Independent), Dharmendra Kumar (Independent), Pushpendra Singh Thakur (Independent), Bhagwan Das Yadav (Independent), Muna Rakwar (Independent), Ad Rajendra Jain 'Ghuwara' (Independent), Manish Kumar Jain (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.