Malkajgiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malkajgiri (మల్కాజ్గిరి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Malkajgiri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.4%. The estimated literacy level of Malkajgiri is 82.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Malla Reddy of TDP won in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 28,166 votes which was 1.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 32.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 30 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sarvey Sathyanarayana of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 93,326 votes which was 7.74% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 32.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.05% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.48% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 17,23,261 men, 14,59,417 women and 405 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Malkajgiri Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Malkajgiri is: 17.4512 78.5369
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मलकाजगिरी, तेलंगाना (Hindi); মলকজগিরি, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); मलकाजगिरी, तेलंगणा (Marathi); મેલ્કાજગીરી, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); மால்கஜ்கிரி, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); మల్కాజ్గిరి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಮಲ್ಕಾಜ್ಗಿರಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); മെൽകാജ് ഗിരി, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
Malkajgiri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IPBP
--
--
Balamani Buru
PSP
--
--
Dharmasanam Bhanumurthy
JSP
--
--
Mahender Reddy Bongunoori
IND
--
--
Chalika Chandra Sekhar
IND
--
--
Thirupataiah Enduram
SJPI
--
--
Chamakura Rajaiah
BJP
--
--
Ramchander Rao Naraparaju
IND
--
--
Rajender Ponnala
IND
--
--
Donthula Bikshapathi
IND
--
--
Sai Kiran Gone
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TRS
--
--
Rajashekar Reddy Marri
INC
--
--
Anumula Revanth Reddy
