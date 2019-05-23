Malkajgiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Malkajgiri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- Balamani Buru PSP -- -- Dharmasanam Bhanumurthy JSP -- -- Mahender Reddy Bongunoori IND -- -- Chalika Chandra Sekhar IND -- -- Thirupataiah Enduram SJPI -- -- Chamakura Rajaiah BJP -- -- Ramchander Rao Naraparaju IND -- -- Rajender Ponnala IND -- -- Donthula Bikshapathi IND -- -- Sai Kiran Gone NOTA -- -- Nota TRS -- -- Rajashekar Reddy Marri INC -- -- Anumula Revanth Reddy

7. Malkajgiri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.4%. The estimated literacy level of Malkajgiri is 82.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Malla Reddy of TDP won in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 28,166 votes which was 1.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 32.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 30 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sarvey Sathyanarayana of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 93,326 votes which was 7.74% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 32.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.05% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.48% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 17,23,261 men, 14,59,417 women and 405 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Malkajgiri is: 17.4512 78.5369Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मलकाजगिरी, तेलंगाना (Hindi); মলকজগিরি, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); मलकाजगिरी, तेलंगणा (Marathi); મેલ્કાજગીરી, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); மால்கஜ்கிரி, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); మల్కాజ్‌గిరి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಮಲ್ಕಾಜ್​ಗಿರಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); മെൽകാജ് ഗിരി, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)