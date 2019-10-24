Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Malkapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मलकापूर): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malkapur (मलकापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Ekade Rajesh Panditrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malkapur (मलकापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

21. Malkapur (मलकापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of Raver Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.4%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,68,047 eligible electors, of which 1,41,338 were male, 1,26,709 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 381 service voters had also registered to vote.

Malkapur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
6350
41.57%
Ekade Rajesh Panditrao
BJP
6080
39.81%
Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti
VBA
985
6.45%
Dr. Nandurkar Nitin Vasantrao
IND
931
6.10%
Gawhad Vijay Pralhad
IND
219
1.43%
Baliram Krushna Dhade
IND
219
1.43%
Ab. Majid Qureshi Ab. Kadir
BSP
188
1.23%
Pramod Yadav Tayade
NOTA
136
0.89%
Nota
IND
68
0.45%
Shaikh Aabid Shaikh Bashir
IND
53
0.35%
Avkash Kailas Borse
IND
25
0.16%
Pravin Ramesh Gawande
IND
20
0.13%
Datta Gajanan Yenkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,52,603 eligible electors, of which 1,34,265 were male, 1,18,338 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 381 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,25,553.

Malkapur has an elector sex ratio of 896.5.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26946 votes which was 15.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.08% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11987 votes which was 7.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 21. Malkapur Assembly segment of Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Raver Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.7%, while it was 67.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.23%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 21. Malkapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 273.

Extent: 21. Malkapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Buldhana district of Maharashtra: Nandura Tehsil, Malkapur Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Malkapur is: 20.8517 76.3015.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Malkapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
