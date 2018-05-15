GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Malleshwaram Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Malleswaram): BJP's Dr Ashwath Narayan CN Won

Live election result of 157 Malleshwaram constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Malleswaram MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
Malleshwaram (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,13,537 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,944 are male, 1,05,576 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.8 and the approximate literacy rate is 93%.
Live Status BJP Dr. Ashwath Narayan.C.N Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8313067.22%Dr. Ashwath Narayan.C.N
INC2913023.56%Kengal Sgreepadarenu
JD(S)78846.38%Madhu Sudhan. N
NOTA21571.74%Nota
AIMEP2730.22%Subramanyam Sharma Gouravaram
IND1850.15%N.Rajanna
IND1580.13%Aditya.R.A
JBJSP1570.13%R. Venkatesh
KNDP1260.10%Anand M.B
RMVP1060.09%Krishnaiah
KAP950.08%Mandagere Ramakumar
JSP(K)910.07%Mallikarjuna. L. S
IND880.07%Prakash.K.R
IND850.07%P.R.Pradeep

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,066 votes (19.45%) securing 53.19% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 62.33%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,183 votes (7.93%) registering 52.13% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.25%.

Check the table below for Malleshwaram live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
