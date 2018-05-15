Malleshwaram Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Malleswaram): BJP's Dr Ashwath Narayan CN Won

Live Status BJP Dr. Ashwath Narayan.C.N Won

Malleshwaram (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,13,537 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,944 are male, 1,05,576 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.8 and the approximate literacy rate is 93%.BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,066 votes (19.45%) securing 53.19% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 62.33%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,183 votes (7.93%) registering 52.13% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.25%.