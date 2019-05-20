English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mallikarjun Karge Hopeful of Congress’ Win , Says Actual Results Would be Satisfactory
Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
File photo of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Monday dismissed the exit polls predicting return of NDA to power and said actual results would be "satisfactory" for his party.
The seven-phase elections to 542 seats of 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday. Counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday.
Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Addressing reporters here, Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said, "Exit polls are not that true. The feedback we have been receiving from our party workers, MLAs and MLCs is more reliable. We know which areas have voted to which party and based on it, the results on May 23 would be satisfactory for Congress".
Dismissing the predictions, he said, "We know what work our party has done and the efforts (undertaken) by our party workers. There is hardly any truth in such polls".
The seven-phase elections to 542 seats of 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday. Counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday.
Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Addressing reporters here, Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said, "Exit polls are not that true. The feedback we have been receiving from our party workers, MLAs and MLCs is more reliable. We know which areas have voted to which party and based on it, the results on May 23 would be satisfactory for Congress".
Dismissing the predictions, he said, "We know what work our party has done and the efforts (undertaken) by our party workers. There is hardly any truth in such polls".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Ranveer Singh Throws a Multicoloured Shade Card, Which One Will You Pick?
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results