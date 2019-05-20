Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mallikarjun Karge Hopeful of Congress’ Win , Says Actual Results Would be Satisfactory

Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

Updated:May 20, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)
Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Monday dismissed the exit polls predicting return of NDA to power and said actual results would be "satisfactory" for his party.

The seven-phase elections to 542 seats of 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday. Counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said, "Exit polls are not that true. The feedback we have been receiving from our party workers, MLAs and MLCs is more reliable. We know which areas have voted to which party and based on it, the results on May 23 would be satisfactory for Congress".

Dismissing the predictions, he said, "We know what work our party has done and the efforts (undertaken) by our party workers. There is hardly any truth in such polls".
