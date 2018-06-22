Mallikarjun Kharge Replaces Mohan Prakash as Congress in Charge of Maharashtra

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mohan Prakash, was today relieved of the post after nine years at the helm.Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, has replaced him. The Congress also appointed Sonal Patel from Gujarat, Ashish Dua from Haryana and Sampath Kumar from Telangana as AICC secretaries for Maharashtra.The party appreciated the contribution of the state's outgoing AICC secretaries - Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki and Bala Bachchan, a party statement said."I thank Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji for giving me the opportunity. I also thank people of Maharashtra and state unit for their cooperation and love," Mohan Prakash said.The Congress leader added that he was ready to play whatever role the party offered him. Party sources said that restructuring of the Congress' state units was on the cards ever since Rahul Gandhi tookcharge as party chief."Maharashtra is an important state since it sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, second only to Uttar Pradesh (80 seats). Therefore, Kharge's appointment shows the seriousness with which the party looks at the state," the sources said.They added that Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, understands Maharashtra "very well". Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan today welcomed the appointment of Kharge.Talking to PTI, Chavan said Kharge has handled state responsibilities for the party during the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and was well acquainted with state politics."He is an experienced and senior leader. Kharge's experience will be useful to strengthen the Congress in Maharashtra,"Chavan said.