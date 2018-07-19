English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to PM, Says Will Boycott Lokpal Selection Meet
Mallikarjun Kharge objected to him being invited as a 'special invitee' and said that the government was well aware that there is no such provision under section 4 of the Act.
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
New Delhi: Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saying he will not attend a meeting of the selection committee for appointment of Lokpal till the time the leader of the single largest opposition party is accorded a full-fledged member of the panel.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening.
Kharge had on earlier occasions too had boycotted meetings of the panel on the same ground.
In his letter to Modi, he referred to previous letters in this regard saying these have remained unacknowledged and unaddressed.
"Under these circumstances, I must once again respectfully inform that I would not be able to attend the meeting of the selection committee until the leader of the single largest opposition party is conferred the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Lokpal Act 2013.
He objected to him being invited as a 'special invitee' and said that the government was well aware that there is no such provision under section 4 of the Act.
"It has been four years since your government came to power and if the government was indeed sincere about including the voice of the Opposition in this process, it could have brought the necessary amendment to ensure the same," he said.
Also Watch
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening.
Kharge had on earlier occasions too had boycotted meetings of the panel on the same ground.
In his letter to Modi, he referred to previous letters in this regard saying these have remained unacknowledged and unaddressed.
"Under these circumstances, I must once again respectfully inform that I would not be able to attend the meeting of the selection committee until the leader of the single largest opposition party is conferred the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Lokpal Act 2013.
He objected to him being invited as a 'special invitee' and said that the government was well aware that there is no such provision under section 4 of the Act.
"It has been four years since your government came to power and if the government was indeed sincere about including the voice of the Opposition in this process, it could have brought the necessary amendment to ensure the same," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Fifa World Cup 2018: Helsinki Summit Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Fifa World Cup 2018: Helsinki Summit Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sir Cecil and Brar - The Perfect Derby Winning Combo at Bangalore
- Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter Launched in India for Rs 68,000
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- Mr Bean's Death Hoax Was Just An Attempt to Steal Your Data
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car