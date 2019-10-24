Malshiras Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माळशिरस): Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

254. Malshiras (माळशिरस), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,19,848 eligible electors, of which 1,67,846 were male, 1,51,990 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 424 service voters had also registered to vote.

Malshiras Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 4690 60.71% Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar LEADING BJP 2716 35.16% Ram Vitthal Satpute VBA 100 1.29% Raj Yashwant Kumar NOTA 96 1.24% Nota BSP 31 0.40% Shrikrushna Dnyandev Prakshale IND 27 0.35% Prof. Dr. Uttam Eknath Mote IND 25 0.32% Makarand Naganath Sathe BPSP 22 0.28% Ashokrao Sopanrao Tadwalkar-sir IND 18 0.23% Bapu Alias Bapurav Mahadev Ahivale

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,00,061 eligible electors, of which 1,58,178 were male, 1,41,880 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 424 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,71,422.

Malshiras has an elector sex ratio of 905.53.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dolas Hanumant Jagannath of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6245 votes which was 3.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 37.89% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dolas Hanumant Jagannath of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 16226 votes which was 9.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.28% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 254. Malshiras Assembly segment of Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Madha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.77%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.89%, while it was 64.18 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 254. Malshiras constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 316.

Extent: 254. Malshiras constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Malshiras Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Dahigaon, Natepute, Sadashivnagar, Malshiras, Akluj, Velapur, Piliv.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Malshiras is: 17.8239 74.8978.

