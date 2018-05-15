Malur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: INC's K.Y. Nanjegowda Won

Live Status INC K.Y. Nanjegowda Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Malur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,80,278 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 90,955 are male, 89,285 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,769 votes (13.11%) securing 40.28% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.37%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 52,401 votes (44.07%) registering 65.83% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.11%.