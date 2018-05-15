GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: INC's K.Y. Nanjegowda Won

Live election result of 149 Malur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Malur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
Malur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,80,278 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 90,955 are male, 89,285 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%
Live Status INC K.Y. Nanjegowda Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7567746.90%K.Y. Nanjegowda
JD(S)5776235.80%K.S.Manjunath Gowda
BJP2388914.80%Es.En.Krisshnaiah Setty Malur
INCP12910.80%K.Gopalappa
NOTA6960.43%Nota
ABHM4540.28%Amaranatha.K
IND4390.27%B.M.Manjunatha
IND2320.14%Srinivasa.N
AMPI2320.14%Ravikumar (M.G.R)
IND2290.14%Manjunatha
IND2070.13%N.Devanandababu
IND1490.09%H.M. Krishnaiah Shetty
SP1050.07%C.Thammappa

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,769 votes (13.11%) securing 40.28% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.37%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 52,401 votes (44.07%) registering 65.83% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.11%.

Check the table below for Malur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

