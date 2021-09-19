Mamaji 2.0 in Madhya Pradesh: How Shivraj Chouhan is Upgrading His Image from Sober to Steely

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jandarshan Yatra has offered a glimpse into the new taskmaster avatar of the leader fondly called ‘Mamaji’ in the state. From slamming officers, issuing warnings on incompetence to even suspending them publicly, Chouhan seems to be reinventing his genial image.

The latest display of this no-nonsense attitude came in Tikamgarh a couple of days ago when Chouhan suspended three officers over complaints of corruption. At an event in Bhopal on Friday, he warned that officers should be ready to face the music if they are found lacking in their duties.

This change has become more pronounced in recent weeks but didn’t come overnight. Chouhan has been reinventing himself as a more serious leader since returning to power in March 2020 after overthrowing the Kamal Nath government. His first challenge was keeping his flock united and assured after Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped ship from the Congress with 22 MLAs in tow. In the bypolls that followed, Chouhan led his party to victory on 19 seats and reached the majority mark comfortably. During the campaigning, he had even promised voters that they would see him in a new avatar in the new stint.

As the first step in delivering on that promise, Chouhan, who was known to cultivate the company of bureaucrats in his previous tenure, kept officers at arm’s length, except for close aide Iqbal Singh Bains who was appointed Chief Secretary.

During performance reviews, the CM didn’t shy away from shuffling bureaucrats and suspending them if they didn’t match up to his standards. Even senior officers like collectors, SPs and municipal commissioners haven’t been spared.

His speeches, too, are peppered with sharper phrases and reflect a tougher stance on crime, particularly on adulteration mafia. He has also made clear his intention of cracking down on mining mafia in Gwalior-Chambal region where police and forest officials have been attacked to forcefully recover vehicles and mining equipment seized by the administration.

Chouhan’s political image, too, has undergone a change, more aligned with Hindutva now to mirror his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath. His government brought in a more punitive ‘anti-love jihad’ legislation in 2020. The CM also promised a law to punish stone-pelters after a group collecting donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was allegedly attacked in Ujjain.

His bent towards the Hindutva plank earned Chouhan a spot on the list of BJP’s star campaigners in Assam and West Bengal.

Chouhan has also stepped in when recent crimes against Dalits hit the headlines. He had ordered stringent action when a tribal man was dragged to death in Neemunch and in Dewas when a Dalit family of five were found murdered and buried in farmlands.

It’s anyone’s guess if the hardliner bent is a result of increased pressure from party high command at a time when it has swapped out three CMs or an effort to meet expectations from the RSS. The BJP, however, says Chouhan was always a tough taskmaster.

“Since he assumed office in 2005, he had been a blend of simplicity and sternness, and exhibited these virtues at appropriate occasions,” BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said. He cited the example of Chouhan removing then Chief Secretary Vijay Singh despite objections from various corners soon after assuming office back then.

It, however, was evident that bureaucrats enjoyed close proximity to the CM during his first tenure. Speaking to News18.com, a senior bureaucrat said that as an inexperienced CM, Chouhan relied heavily on officials but has become more independent as his tenures progressed.

The opposition Congress sees Chouhan’s new avatar as another gimmick “to hide his failures”. “No one can become a nayak (hero) after being khalnayak (villain) for 17 years,” Congress media cell deputy chairman Bhupendra Gupta said. “When tried and tested ploys fail, you need to resort to new ones.”

He alleged that the CM and his administration is trying to hide the failures of the government during the second Covid-19 wave. “He could not stop medicines and hospital beds from being sold. There was acute shortage of oxygen and the administration remained insensitive all through forcing citizens to come out to the streets in pain distress,” he said.

Senior political journalist Girija Shankar, however, says there is nothing unusual about Chouhan’s attitude. “Every leader has a style of connecting to the masses. This is what Chouhan has mastered over the years… Remember the ‘Maai ka Laal’ statement before 2018 elections. His recent form is only an extension of that. He hasn’t changed. You can say he has found his form,” Shankar said.

