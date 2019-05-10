Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mamata Accuses BJP of Bribing Voters Through Hawala Route, Advises EC to 'Keep a Watch'

Addressing a poll meeting in Barasat, the West Bengal CM said that the money is being transported under Z plus security and is changing hands through the hawala route.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mamata Accuses BJP of Bribing Voters Through Hawala Route, Advises EC to 'Keep a Watch'
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally.
Loading...
Ashoknagar(WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday alleged that BJP is using the hawala route to transfer money for distribution among the voters and law enforcing agencies are not taking any action in this regard.

The money is being transported under Z plus security and is changing hands through the hawala route among the people, she said at a poll meeting here in support of TMC's Barasat Lok Sabha seat candidate Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

"This operation is being carried out by BJP during the night when campaigning is over. It is surprising that no enforcing agency is taking any action. We need to keep a watch on this".

Banerjee said that a BJP candidate was even caught carrying crores of rupees - a reference to the police seizing Rs 1.13 lakh from the vehicle of the saffron party's candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh late Thursday night at Pingla area in Bengal's West Midnapore district.

BJP, she alleged, was employing contractors to bring in people and were giving money to them for getting votes.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at any place in a helicopter, no mediapersons are allowed to be near it. "Why is this so?" she asked.

Hitting out at Modi, Banerjee, who is among his severest critics, said he has been campaigning extensively in the state. "Your presence affirms that Trinamool Congress will get all the 42 seats in the states".

"We (TMC) do not want see such PM who is a such a liar," she added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram