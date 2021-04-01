Mamata Asks Nandigram Voters to Remain Vigilant Against 'BJP Goons' on Bengal Election Day

Nandigram is certainly the constituency which is in focus for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The electoral battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, now a BJP candidate, is the one to watch out for. There have been barbs and attacks from both the Trinamool and BJP in the campaign trail.

In yet another round of war of words, Mamata alleged that the Adhikari father-son duo were responsible for the October 2007 police firing in Nandigram, in which 14 people died, as their men wearing police uniform fired at the protesters. But the then-CPM government did not file any case against them.

She warned that this time too, a similar model was being followed and party workers were being gathered in police uniforms from different states in a guest house in Nandigram.

But Mamata expects that like earlier occasions, women will make a strong wall against what she describes as ‘BJP thugs’. She requested women voters to cast their votes as early as possible, alleging that the BJP will try to threaten people. She requested the voters of Nandigram to stay bold against the threat of the BJP.

Mamata said the BJP is distributing money for votes. She asked the voters to provide information on it and that whoever can help identify the person distributing the money would be rewarded by her party.

Appealing to Trinamool workers, she asked them to remain vigilant as the BJP could try to tamper the EVMs. She asked the party workers not to leave the polling booths if any suspicious act was noticed around EVMs.

She also urged everyone to wear masks to the polling booths as the central paramilitary forces are not allowing people without masks to enter the polling premises.

Nandigram goes to polls on April 1 in the second phase.