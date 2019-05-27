Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vidyasagar College

: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday set up a five-member committee to investigate the vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College during BJP national president Amit Saha roadshow in Kolkata on May 14.Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, Mamata said, “Today, we have formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident of vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College. The committee will be headed by new Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay”.The members of the committee will comprise of Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Anuj Sharma and Principal of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College.On May 14, a group of alleged BJP supporters marching along with Amit Shah’s decorated vehicle allegedly broke open the locks of Vidyasagar College, forcibly barged inside the campus and went on a rampage. They allegedly broke Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust and set three motorcycles on fire. The bust was kept inside a glass box in the main office of the college.Then, chief minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the college, collected the broken pieces of the bust and accused BJP of vandalism. Then, she also warned that guilty will not be spared.The vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College not only shook the entire nation but also left academicians and the descendants of Pundit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in a state of shock.Dr. Pratip Banerji, great-grandson of Pundit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, had said, “We really condemned what has happened at the college yesterday. The entire nation as a whole is thankful to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar for his contribution to society. I don’t have words to explain that this could actually happened here in Bengal.”“I am hurt and shocked. He was such a towering personality. I cannot believe that this happened to him. The bust was very old and it was there since my father, Dr. Prasanta Banerji used to study in that college. Vidyasagar belongs to the whole nation and we want adequate measures against this incident,” he had said.On September 26, 1820, Vidyasagar was born at Birsingha village in Bengal’s West Midnapore district. He was a philosopher, academician, writer, translator, printer, publisher, entrepreneur, reformer and philanthropist. He also forced the British to pass the widow remarriage act.