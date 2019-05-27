English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vidyasagar College
The members of the committee will comprise of Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Anuj Sharma and Principal of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College.
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday set up a five-member committee to investigate the vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College during BJP national president Amit Saha roadshow in Kolkata on May 14.
Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, Mamata said, “Today, we have formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident of vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College. The committee will be headed by new Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay”.
The members of the committee will comprise of Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Anuj Sharma and Principal of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College.
On May 14, a group of alleged BJP supporters marching along with Amit Shah’s decorated vehicle allegedly broke open the locks of Vidyasagar College, forcibly barged inside the campus and went on a rampage. They allegedly broke Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust and set three motorcycles on fire. The bust was kept inside a glass box in the main office of the college.
Then, chief minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the college, collected the broken pieces of the bust and accused BJP of vandalism. Then, she also warned that guilty will not be spared.
The vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College not only shook the entire nation but also left academicians and the descendants of Pundit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in a state of shock.
Dr. Pratip Banerji, great-grandson of Pundit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, had said, “We really condemned what has happened at the college yesterday. The entire nation as a whole is thankful to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar for his contribution to society. I don’t have words to explain that this could actually happened here in Bengal.”
“I am hurt and shocked. He was such a towering personality. I cannot believe that this happened to him. The bust was very old and it was there since my father, Dr. Prasanta Banerji used to study in that college. Vidyasagar belongs to the whole nation and we want adequate measures against this incident,” he had said.
On September 26, 1820, Vidyasagar was born at Birsingha village in Bengal’s West Midnapore district. He was a philosopher, academician, writer, translator, printer, publisher, entrepreneur, reformer and philanthropist. He also forced the British to pass the widow remarriage act.
Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, Mamata said, “Today, we have formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident of vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College. The committee will be headed by new Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay”.
The members of the committee will comprise of Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Anuj Sharma and Principal of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College.
On May 14, a group of alleged BJP supporters marching along with Amit Shah’s decorated vehicle allegedly broke open the locks of Vidyasagar College, forcibly barged inside the campus and went on a rampage. They allegedly broke Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust and set three motorcycles on fire. The bust was kept inside a glass box in the main office of the college.
Then, chief minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the college, collected the broken pieces of the bust and accused BJP of vandalism. Then, she also warned that guilty will not be spared.
The vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College not only shook the entire nation but also left academicians and the descendants of Pundit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in a state of shock.
Dr. Pratip Banerji, great-grandson of Pundit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, had said, “We really condemned what has happened at the college yesterday. The entire nation as a whole is thankful to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar for his contribution to society. I don’t have words to explain that this could actually happened here in Bengal.”
“I am hurt and shocked. He was such a towering personality. I cannot believe that this happened to him. The bust was very old and it was there since my father, Dr. Prasanta Banerji used to study in that college. Vidyasagar belongs to the whole nation and we want adequate measures against this incident,” he had said.
On September 26, 1820, Vidyasagar was born at Birsingha village in Bengal’s West Midnapore district. He was a philosopher, academician, writer, translator, printer, publisher, entrepreneur, reformer and philanthropist. He also forced the British to pass the widow remarriage act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- RIP Neerav Patel, Pioneer of Gujarati Dalit Literature Whose Death Didn't Make Headlines
- Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Breaking Hearts Online
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results