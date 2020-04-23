POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Mamata Banerjee Accuses West Bengal Governor of 'Transgressing Constitutional Dharma'

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a strongly worded seven-page letter to the governor, Banerjee said Dhankhar has forgotten she is the "elected chief minister of a proud Indian state" whereas he is nominated.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of repeatedly interfering in the functioning of the state administration, and asked him to judge who has crossed the limit of constitutional dharma and the norms of decency between the two constitutional functionaries.


In a strongly worded seven-page letter to the governor, Banerjee said Dhankhar has forgotten she is the "elected chief minister of a proud Indian state" whereas he is nominated.


"It is for you to judge who has flagrantly transgressed constitutional dharma and even basic norms of decency between constitutional functionaries," Banerjee said.

