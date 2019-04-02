English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Advances Campaign Schedule to Take on PM Modi Head-on in North Bengal
Mamata Banerjee preponed her April 4 rally to Wednesday to simultaneously address campaigns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in North Bengal on April 3.
A combination image of Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister has decided to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi head-on as he is scheduled to campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Mamata Banerjee’s turf on Wednesday.
PM Modi is slated to address two rallies in opposite parts of the state - Siliguri in north Bengal and in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. Further, the Bengal BJP said that the PM Modi will address two more rallies in north Bengal on April 7 and 10.
On the other hand, Banerjee has preponed her campaign schedule by a day to kick off her public rally on Wednesday at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, which falls under North Bengal, as well. Earlier, she was set to begin her rally on April 4, Thursday.
Northern Bengal will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections due on April 11.
Regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign schedule in West Bengal, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Our Prime Minister, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath will address 22 rallies covering all the seven phases. PM Modi and Shah will address one rally each in all the seven phases, while Adityanath will address eight rallies. Not the least, other central leaders including Rajnath Singh will also address a public meeting in the state.”
Meanwhile, Banerjee has a packed schedule of 100 rallies across the 42 constituencies Bengal starting from April 3 to May 17.
In West Bengal, the Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in seven phases. The first, second and third phases of the polls are scheduled on April 11 (Cooch Behar, Alipurduar), April 18 (Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj) and April 23 (Balurghat, Jangipur, Murshidabad, North Malda and South Malda), respectively.
The fourth phase of elections will be held on April 29 at Berhampore (in Murshidabad district), Krishnanagar (Nadia district), East Burdwan, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum. While the fifth phase will be held on May 6 at Bongaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Srirampur, Hooghly, Arambag. The penultimate phase will be held on May 12 at Tamluk, Contai, Ghatal, Jhargram, Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur. The seventh and the last phase of election will be held on May 19 at Dum Dum, Barasat, Bashirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, South Kolkata, North Kolkata and Jadavpur.
West Bengal has a total of 6,97,60,868 crore electorates who will cast their votes across 78,799 polling booths across the state.
PM Modi is slated to address two rallies in opposite parts of the state - Siliguri in north Bengal and in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. Further, the Bengal BJP said that the PM Modi will address two more rallies in north Bengal on April 7 and 10.
On the other hand, Banerjee has preponed her campaign schedule by a day to kick off her public rally on Wednesday at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, which falls under North Bengal, as well. Earlier, she was set to begin her rally on April 4, Thursday.
Northern Bengal will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections due on April 11.
Regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign schedule in West Bengal, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Our Prime Minister, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath will address 22 rallies covering all the seven phases. PM Modi and Shah will address one rally each in all the seven phases, while Adityanath will address eight rallies. Not the least, other central leaders including Rajnath Singh will also address a public meeting in the state.”
Meanwhile, Banerjee has a packed schedule of 100 rallies across the 42 constituencies Bengal starting from April 3 to May 17.
In West Bengal, the Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in seven phases. The first, second and third phases of the polls are scheduled on April 11 (Cooch Behar, Alipurduar), April 18 (Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj) and April 23 (Balurghat, Jangipur, Murshidabad, North Malda and South Malda), respectively.
The fourth phase of elections will be held on April 29 at Berhampore (in Murshidabad district), Krishnanagar (Nadia district), East Burdwan, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum. While the fifth phase will be held on May 6 at Bongaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Srirampur, Hooghly, Arambag. The penultimate phase will be held on May 12 at Tamluk, Contai, Ghatal, Jhargram, Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur. The seventh and the last phase of election will be held on May 19 at Dum Dum, Barasat, Bashirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, South Kolkata, North Kolkata and Jadavpur.
West Bengal has a total of 6,97,60,868 crore electorates who will cast their votes across 78,799 polling booths across the state.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
- Sophie Turner Metamorphoses into Fantasy Warrior as She is Surrounded by Magical Creatures
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- Burger King Introduces the Impossible Whopper, Fools Customers Into Going Meatless
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results