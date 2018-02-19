Mamata Banerjee Alleges PNB Scam Was Planned Before Note Ban, Influential People Are Involved

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the PNB Scam was planned a year before demonetisation and asserted that more influential people are involved in it.Addressing a public rally in Murshidabad on Monday, Mamata said, “Not just Punjab National Bank, many other banks are involved in this scam. A thorough probe must be carried out to ascertain who is behind this scam. Planning for this scam started a year before demonetisation. Senior officials in some banks were changed. There is proof. Facts never lie. We demand a high-level investigation into the matter.”“It is India’s misfortune that BJP is in power. They are taking away the rights of the people. They are asking common people to link Aadhaar to their bank accounts while a few others are fleeing the country with crores of rupees (hinting at Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya). People live in misery while they build grand offices (hinting at BJP new office in New Delhi),” Banerjee alleged.On the controversy over FRDI Bill, she said, “Centre is bringing FRDI Bill but I am against it. People’s savings are not safe in banks anymore. People’s money is given away to others. I don’t trust those who talk big and deliver nothing. They only deliver bhashan on TV and fail when it comes to work.”In a recent public meeting at Jhargram in Bengal’s West Midnapore district the chief minister came down heavily on banking scam that has rocked the nation where she alleged that poor and eligible farmers are refused loans while people like Nirav Modi escape unpunished.“The self-help groups, small business houses and the common people are not getting loans. But there are some VIPs who are being given thousands of crores of rupees. Why this fraud?” she had said.Meanwhile, CPI-M’s state legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty slammed the state finance minister Amit Mitra for cosying up to Gitanjali Jewels founder Mehul Choksi (who is also involved in the PNB scam) during an event in Kolkata in 2016.“The TMC party is now attacking the central government for their callousness in dealing with Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who managed to flee India. But I would like to question our Bengal finance minister why he gave a red carpet welcome to Mehul Choksi during an event in Bengal,” he told News18.Chakraborty’s statement came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) widened its probe and initiated search operations at about 45 locations across India including West Bengal in connection with Rs 11,500-crore Punjab National Bank Scam.In Bengal, the operation is being conducted by a joint team of ED officials from Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata at jewellery brand outlets owned by Choksi. The team has seized diamonds, gold, precious stones and ornaments worth about Rs 25 crore as per the book value. Responding to Chakraborty’s allegation, TMC leader, Partha Chatterjee, said, “There are people who are unnecessary trying to create controversy out of nothing. Such allegations are not going to prove anything. It was a business event and many delegates came.”