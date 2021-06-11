Point of No Return: Mukul Roy Rejoins Mamata's TMC; Closes BJP Door 'Forever'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the re-entry of former BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, and his son Subhranshu Roy into the Trinamool Congress-fold.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Trinamool Congress headquarters in Kolkata.

“I feel happy that I am back to where I belong. Bengal will be back to its former glory, amd I accept Mamata Banerjee as my supreme leader," Roy said.

“I will give you a detailed response for the reasons why I have returned, but I will say this that I will never return to BJP and I will never be with them," he added.

Mamata Banerjee said: “I think Mukul is himself relieved to be back. He was disturbed in the BJP, and tormented in that party."

Roy added that “given the condition of BJP in Bengal", no one would stay in the saffron party for long.

Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here.

Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had also left her Kalighat residence, as heightened security measures were noticed at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here.

Asked by reporters where he was going as he left his home, Roy answered “Trinamool Bhavan".

