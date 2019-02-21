Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 5 Lakh for Families of 2 CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday evening announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the two CRPF jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.The families of 39-year-old Bablu Santra and 27-year-old Sudeep Biswas will get Rs 5 lakh each as announced by Banerjee on Wednesday. The announcement was made by CM while leaving the state secretariat, Nabanna.The two jawans were among the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week.Santra was from Chakkashi Rajbangshipara village of Howrah district and Biswas hailed from Tehatta in Nadia district."We will also provide employment to the next of kin of the two jawans, if they ask," Banerjee told reporters.Banerjee also reiterated that she condemned attacks on Kashmiris in West Bengal and rest of India. The chief minister also slammed the RSS for allegedly attacking a rally by civil rights group Association For Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) on Wednesday in support of Kashmiris in the city.APDR was allegedly attacked by RSS supporters while they were marching from Janbazar to Moulali.“I condemn the attack on APDR rally by RSS today. I have asked police to take strict action against them,” said Banerjee.