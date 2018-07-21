GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

'Those Who Can't Build a Tent, Want to Build Country'​: Mamata Targets Modi Govt

Referring to BJP’s victory in the no-confidence vote, Mamata said they may have numbers inside the House but outside Parliament they are outnumbered.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the TMC mega rally on Saturday. (Image: AITC/Twitter)
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, saying that the saffron party along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was creating 'Talibanis' among people.

However, she added that there are 'good people' also within both the organisations, whom she respects.

Addressing Trinamool Congress workers during party's annual mega rally in Kolkata, the West Bengal chief minister said, "Those who have their hands smeared in blood of communal violence are running the country. She suggested that people should not accept BJP's "arrogance, threats and false propaganda".

Continuing her attack, Banerjee said, "Those who can't properly build a pandal, they want to build a country." The CM was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Midnapore rally earlier this week, where a makeshift tent collapsed midway through his speech, injuring 90 people including 50 women.

Banerjee further said that her party will launch a 'BJP Hatao, Desh bachao' campaign on August 15. "The way lynching is happening every where in the country, they are creating Talibanis among people. In BJP and RSS, there are good people whom I respect but some are playing dirty games," she added.

Annual Martyr's Day rally in Kolkata
TMC supporters attend the annual Martyr's Day rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The West Bengal CM said that TMC would win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections and the BJP's strength would drastically reduce in the next LS polls. “We will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It is our pledge. We will oust the BJP to save the country. We will organise a big rally here in January and invite all the (opposition) leaders," she said.

Trinamool Congress chief's comments came hours after a 28-year-old man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar after villagers suspected him of transporting cattle. Over the past year, several such attacks have happened across the country over suspicion in either cattle smuggling or child lifting.

The chief minister also announced that two-time Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra, who resigned from the BJP this week, joined TMC. Besides Mitra, former CPI(M) MP Moinul Hasan, Congress's Sabina Yasmin and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb also joined the party.

