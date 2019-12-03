Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Bars Fundamentalist Groups from Holding Meetings, Rallies in Bengal

Though the Chief Minister did not mention any party, some police officers said her obvious target was Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

IANS

Updated:December 3, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mamata Banerjee Bars Fundamentalist Groups from Holding Meetings, Rallies in Bengal
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is understood to have asked senior police officials on Monday not to allow any fundamentalist organisations to hold meetings or rallies in the state.

Banerjee's diktat came during a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, where police officials of the rank of Additional Director General to Deputy Inspector General were present. The Police Superintendents of various districts attended the deliberations through video conference from their own offices.

Sources said the Chief Minister cautioned the police to intensify monitoring of social and digital media, which are being used to spread anti-government propaganda through "fake news" and "half-truths".

Though the Chief Minister did not mention any party, some police officers said her obvious target was Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Banerjee and other Trinamool leaders had recently lashed out against the AIMIM, again without naming it, calling it "an agent of the BJP" and warning minorities of "extremists among them".

With Banerjee eyeing Muslim votes en bloc in the 2021 assembly polls, the presence of the AIMIM in the state election could heavily jeopardise her objective by dividing the votes from the minority community.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram