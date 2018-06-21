BJP Has Tampered With EVMs in Past and Will Do So Again in Future, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had tampered with EVMs in the past and can do so again in the future.She said that the increased vote share that the BJP has enjoyed in the state in the recent past was a result of manipulation of EVMs and she warned her party members to remain alert while the electoral rolls are updated for next year’s Lok Sabha polls."The work for the revision of electoral rolls has begun. Ensure that the procedures are followed. It is the BJP's habit to tamper EVMs. Our party workers must be alert and monitor them," she said.“Beware. The BJP has tampered with EVMs in the past and can do so again in the future…..In recent polls in Mahestolla, 30 machines (EVMs) mysteriously broke down. In future polls (Lok Sabha) they will use such tactics to win,” she said while addressing the party’s extended core committee meeting at the Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata.The TMC had registered a massive victory in Maheshtala by securing 1,04,818 votes, while the BJP's vote share had witnessed a massive rise to 42,053 votes. Banerjee asked her party cadre and workers to increase mass contact ahead of the Lok Sabha poll due next year."You (TMC cadre and workers) should remember that people of this country are looking up to us. They want to know what we are doing," she said. "You must reach out to the people. Or else there is no place for you in the party. The party will not tolerate those who are inactive," she added.Banerjee also called the BJP a "militant organisation" that is engaged in dividing people along religious lines and dared it to attack her party."We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are arrogant and intolerant. They are religiously biased. They don't like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs - they are even differentiating between the upper caste and the lower caste Hindus," she said.Lashing out, the CM dared the BJP to attack her party. “They are threatening to carry out encounters. Just because they are in power in Delhi, they are talking about hurling bombs. I dare them to come and touch us. We will show them their place."West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said on Tuesday that the party would not tolerate if its workers were attacked by the Trinamool Congress and threatened to retaliate.Banerjee accused the BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M) and the Maoists of joining hands against the TMC in Bengal and alleged that the saffron party is manipulating EVMs to increase its vote share in the state.