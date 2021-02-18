Mamata Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah, Says First Face Abhishek Banerjee, 'Then Think About Me’

Hours after Amit Shah called ‘bhaipo’ (Abhishek Banerjee) ‘bharastachari’ (corrupt), Mamata Banerjee hit back and questioned him ‘from where your son (Jay Shah) got so many rupees, first you reply to this.’

While addressing a booth workers meeting at Pailan at South 24-Parganas, Mamata said, “One BJP ‘neta’ (hinting at Amit Shah) came and went to Sagar Island. He accused us of not doing anything for the development of Ganga Sagar. Every day he is challenging me. I would like to challenge Amit Shah, first you contest against Abhishek Banerjee, then think about contesting against me. I would like to challenge him to bring his son (Jay Shah) in front and let’s have a democratic contest.”

“He is accusing Abhishek Banerjee that he is indulged in corruption. He called him ‘bharastachari’ (corrupt). I would like to ask him to prove his allegations. If he is corrupt, what about his son (Jay Shah). From where he got so much money? What quality does he have to hold the top post in the cricket board? I would like to tell him that he may abuse me but he cannot ignore me. If he is accusing us of corruption, then his son should not be spared,” she added.

“The Union Home minister is threatening us. Look at his body language and he is expecting courtesy from us. His speech starts with negative comments on Bengal and ends with negative comments,” she said.

Referring to the Unnao case, she said, “Amit Shah accused that the law and order situation in Bengal is worse. I would like to ask him, what about Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Why is he not saying a word about the law and order situation in these states? We all know what happened to Unnao but unfortunately there is no word from Home Minister Amit Shah... What a shame?”

In Unnao, three girls were found unconscious, while two of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital, the third, was in a critical condition in the Baburaha village.

On dynasty politics accusation, Mamata said, “Amit Shah is a bunch of lies and spreading misinformation. I would like to tell my women supporters to tweak his ears when he comes to you next time with misinformation. He is targeting Abhishek Banerjee. Today I would like to reveal why I brought Abhishek Banerjee into politics. When I was hit badly on head (on August 16, 1990 at Hazra crossing in Kolkata), Abhishek Banerjee used to ask me why there is a bandage around my forehead. My mother told him that CPI(M) workers assaulted me. Then, Abhishek was young and one day he took the Congress flag (then Mamata was in Congress) and started raising slogans for my justice. Since then, I have decided to bring him into politics. I could have easily made him the Rajya Sabha MP but he told me that he wanted to be elected by the people."

While accusing BJP for indulging in divisive politics, Mamata said, “There are people who are coming from other states and creating problems. They don’t even know the culture of Bengal. They are separating married couples, they are separating one community of people from another. They are creating rifts between the Hindus and Muslims. They are dangerous for India.”

Claiming that this time TMC will break records in terms of winning seats in the upcoming Assembly Polls, she said, “BJP ‘saaf’ (finish) in Punjab. In Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and in Tripura it will ‘saaf’ soon and in Bengal they will feel ‘baap re baap’ heat this time.”