English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Modi, Amit Shah to Compete With Her on Chanting Mantras
Accusing the BJP of only playing politics over the Ram Mandir issue, the West Bengal chief minister said her government had built a skywalk at the iconic Dakshineshwar temple.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP on Tuesday for questioning her religion and said neither she nor the people of the state need to learn the meaning of 'communal harmony' from the "divisive BJP".
She even challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to see who can chant mantras better. “Worship does not mean only putting a tilak on the forehead. You must understand the meaning of the mantras. I challenge Modi-Shah to compete with me in chanting mantras,” she added.
Mamata stressed that the BJP plays politics of religion, while she believes in religion that has humanity, not that which has a political colour.
"There are people who question my religion. I want to tell them that my religion is humanity and I do not need lectures from others about religion," she said at a programme in connection with the upcoming Holi festival.
On BJP’s allegations that she does not allow puja to be conducted in Bengal, she said they should go and see how many 'mandir' (temples) have been constructed during the TMC regime.
“Ek Ram mandir nahi bana paya, rajniti kar liya (They were unable to build the Ram mandir, but managed to play politics around it.),” Mamata said and added that her government had built a skywalk at the iconic Dakshineshwar temple in the state, and has undertaken several developmental works at religious sites.
She also paid homage to the slain jawans and their families saying, “I don’t believe in religion where they play politics over blood. I don’t play Holi with blood.”
The TMC supremo was speaking at a pre-holi event organised by the Marwari community. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister is wooing the community, primarily comprising of businessmen in the state. The business community’s support is divided primarily between the TMC and BJP.
She even challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to see who can chant mantras better. “Worship does not mean only putting a tilak on the forehead. You must understand the meaning of the mantras. I challenge Modi-Shah to compete with me in chanting mantras,” she added.
Mamata stressed that the BJP plays politics of religion, while she believes in religion that has humanity, not that which has a political colour.
"There are people who question my religion. I want to tell them that my religion is humanity and I do not need lectures from others about religion," she said at a programme in connection with the upcoming Holi festival.
On BJP’s allegations that she does not allow puja to be conducted in Bengal, she said they should go and see how many 'mandir' (temples) have been constructed during the TMC regime.
“Ek Ram mandir nahi bana paya, rajniti kar liya (They were unable to build the Ram mandir, but managed to play politics around it.),” Mamata said and added that her government had built a skywalk at the iconic Dakshineshwar temple in the state, and has undertaken several developmental works at religious sites.
She also paid homage to the slain jawans and their families saying, “I don’t believe in religion where they play politics over blood. I don’t play Holi with blood.”
The TMC supremo was speaking at a pre-holi event organised by the Marwari community. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister is wooing the community, primarily comprising of businessmen in the state. The business community’s support is divided primarily between the TMC and BJP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On this Day, Dwayne Leverock Took One of the Most Iconic Catches in World Cup History
- IPL 2019: Ganguly & Ponting Back Pant to be India's No. 4 at World Cup
- No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami
- Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results