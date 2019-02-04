Mamata Banerjee Dharna LIVE: CBI to Seek Contempt Case Against Bengal Chief Secy, Kolkata Police Chief

Mamata Banerjee Dharna LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, says she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved". The Chief Minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members. CBI sources say the agency will move the Supreme Court today, claiming its probe in scams was being obstructed by the West Bengal government and the state police.
The fast-paced development started unfolding as soon as a team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata yesterday afternoon, but they were stopped by sentries and officials. The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases. As the CBI team landed at his residence, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar. Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions. Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.
Feb 4, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (in grey shirt) leaves from the site of CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna after meeting her.
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (in grey shirt) leaves from the site of CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna after meeting her. The CM has been back at the dharna after taking a short break earlier this morning. The dharna began last night. pic.twitter.com/Jhuptj8IOh
Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on CBI issue in West Bengal said the opposition will meet today and draft an action plan. "We will hold discussions with opposition party leaders in Delhi today and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. TDP MPs will strongly protest along with other opposition leaders today," Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.
On Rishi Kumar Shukla's first day in office, the CBI is likely to approach the Supreme Court over alleged obstruction by the West Bengal government in investigations into the Saradha chit fund scam, in which it had sought to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
Feb 4, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues dharna over CBI issue after a short break early morning. West Bengal CM began the 'Save the Constitution' dharna last night.
CBI to seek contempt case against Bengal chief secretary and Kolkata police chief. Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata police are on a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.
Feb 4, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
A memorandum has been signed by all the opposition parties and it will be submitted to the Election Commission.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 'Save the Constitution' dharna in #Kolkata: A memorandum has been signed by all the opposition parties and it will be submitted to the Election Commission pic.twitter.com/ZfyGSqR23u
Mamata dares Centre on Presidential rule, announces 'Dhikkar' rally | The Trinamool Congress party's district presidents have been asked to mobilise people across the state against a ‘constitutional coup’ in the name of a probe by various central agencies. “Tomorrow, in every district we will organize 'dhikkar' rally. Modi has gone mad and his expiry date is up,” Mamata said as she launched an indefinite dharna at a city landmark. Reacting to speculation that the Centre may impose President’s Rule in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, “Let them do whatever they want to do to gag us. We are not scared. We will see.”
Feb 4, 2019 8:54 am (IST)
Heavy deployment of forces at all police stations around Rajeev Kumar's residence | Kolkata Police too deployed heavy deployment of forces at the residences of officers and all the police stations around Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar’s residence. State Armed Police was kept on stand by and leave of all the key officers was cancelled. While CBI has also taken security measures following a high-voltage standoff with the Kolkata Police over examining Kumar in the name of ‘secret operation’. Preveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kolkata Police, had said that the CBI officers who reached Kumar’s house were not carrying any mandatory documents and they called it a ‘secrete operation’.
Feb 4, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
Centre deploys paramilitary forces at all CBI offices, residents of officers in Kolkata | Centre has deployed a large contingent of paramilitary police force at all the CBI offices and resident of its officers after CBI Joint Director in Kolkata alleged that his life is under threat as police officers surrounded his house and banged at his doors. Since Monday morning, CBI offices at Nizam Palace in South Kolkata and CGO Complex at Salt Lake turned into a fortress as heavily armed CRPF jawans took charge of security. No one was allowed to enter the premises without multiple verifications and checks. This is for the first time when huge deployment of security forces were seen at CBI offices in the city.
Feb 4, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has alleged that there is evidence against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar that he has been 'instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in chit fund scam. Rao alleged that the Kolkata police have taken charge of the evidence, seized all the documents in chit fund scam. “They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear,” Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.
Feb 4, 2019 8:07 am (IST)
Will fight fascist forces, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I spoke with Mamata di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi and the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces.”
Alleging the events in West Bengal were part of an unrelenting attack on India's institutions by PM Modi and the BJP, Rahul Gandhi called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and it will defeat the fascist forces.
Feb 4, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
Opp parties expressed solidarity with Mamata | West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was getting calls from politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. Asked if any of the leaders would arrive in the city to meet her, Banerjee said, "I've no idea about that. If someone wants to come, we will welcome them. This fight is not by my party. It is for my government".
Feb 4, 2019 7:37 am (IST)
Feb 4, 2019 7:36 am (IST)
CBI sources meanwhile say the agency will move the Supreme Court today, claiming its probe in chit fund scams was being obstructed by the West Bengal government and the state police.
Feb 4, 2019 7:35 am (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, says she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved". The Chief Minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.
The detention of the team by the local police perplexed the agency top brass here as the CBI does not have any full time chief to take call in such politically sensitive matters. Recently appointed Director R K Shukla is yet to take reins of the agency.
The CBI has been probing cases allegedly involving opposition leaders like illegal mining case and the Saradha scam in which it was seeking to question the Kolkata police chief. The probe was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.
In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Banerjee, wrapped in a brown woollen shawl, began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
Banerjee, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.
She alleged they want to impose President's rule in whatever states the opposition is in power.
"I can assure....I am ready to die but I am not ready to bow down before the Modi government and we won't allow imposition of Emergency...please save India, save democracy, save the Constitution," she said.
Banerjee asked all opposition parties to unite to bring down the Modi government and, in a rare exhortation by a political leader, called upon personnel of security forces of the Centre and states, besides the Army, to "condemn" the attitude of the Modi government.
In a tit-for-tat move, a team of Kolkata Police officials also cordoned off the CGO Complex- the state headquarters of CBI.
CBI officer Srivastava said, "I have also been detained and there are police officers standing outside my house."
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin Tripathi said the CBI officers have been let go from the police station after questioning.
