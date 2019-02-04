Mamata Banerjee Dharna LIVE: By Sitting on Dharna, Bengal CM is Following in Footsteps of Kejriwal, Says BJP

Mamata Banerjee Dharna LIVE: Hours after the CBI approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to join the Saradha scam probe, the top cop too has moved the Calcutta High Court against the investigating agency. The legal drama is playing out parallel to a political one, wherein Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sitting on a dharna against the Narendra Modi-led central government.
Meanwhile, Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has sent a confidential report on Sunday’s showdown between policemen and CBI officers, who had come to question Rajeev Kumar.
Amid strong words of support from Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav and Mayawati, KCR is once again the odd one out in the oppositions, two weeks after skipping the anti-BJP rally hosted by Mamata Banerjee.
Feb 4, 2019 4:11 pm (IST)
TMC supporters stage demonstrations against PM Narendra Modi and the Centre in Kolkata.
Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds that in 2014, the Congress had tweeted Rahul Gandhi's statement that 20 lakh people lost their money in chit fund scam in West Bengal. “We took oath on May 26, 2014 so all these inquiries in Narada, Saradha scams started before us,” claims Prasad on allegations that the Centre was using CBI as a political tool.
Feb 4, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questions how can a Police Commissioner sit on a dharna with politicians? “What is the meaning of this? By sitting on dharna, the West Bengal CM is following the footsteps of Arvind Kejriwal,” says Prasad.
Feb 4, 2019 3:27 pm (IST)
The satyagraha is not against any agency, it is against the Modi-led government's atrocities.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Our satyagraha is not against any agency, it is against Modi government's atrocities.
In a direct attack to Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "It was after the Supreme Court’s direction in 2013 that an inquiry began, if Mamata Ji is so fearless, why is she opposing it?" further alleging that "only those who steal are afraid."
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on CBI issue: It was after the Supreme Court's direction in 2013 that an inquiry began, if Mamata Ji is so fearless, why is she opposing it? What is she so scared of? Only those who steal are afraid.
Hitting out at the BJP, Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik tweeted, "What's happening in Bengal is a shameless display of abuse of power, throttling of our institutions and a blatant attack on our federal structure. Every patriotic Indian should stand up to evil designs of the Modi-Shah duo who are on mission to undermine our Constitution (sic)." "The resilience of @MamataOfficial against the nefarious designs of BJP is commendable," he said in another tweet.
What's happening in Bengal is a shameless display of abuse of power, throttling of our institutions and a blatant attack on our federal structure.
Every patriotic Indian should stand up to evil designs of the Modi-Shah duo who are on mission to undermine our Constitution. (1/2)
BJD Extends Support to Mamata Banerjee, Says CBI Used as Political Weapon | The ruling BJD and the opposition Congress in Odisha on Monday backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged misuse of the CBI by the Centre and claimed that the federal probe agency was being "used as a political weapon" ahead of the general elections. The BJD in a statement said, "Institutional integrity of the CBI has to be restored. We are a mature democracy and professionalism should be maintained." Even in Odisha, sudden action by the CBI had come just before panchayat elections in the past, it said, adding, "Now, before the general elections, the move smacks of unprofessional conduct and is coloured with political motives."
Feb 4, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)
According to officials, Tripathi told the Union home minister that he had summoned the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation. The source in the Raj Bhavan said that the Special Investigation Branch (SIB) submitted its findings to Tripathi, following which he has started compiling a report, meant to be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also said that the governor was preparing the report after holding discussions with state Chief Secretary Malay De and other officials.
Feb 4, 2019 3:04 pm (IST)
According to a source quoted by the news agency PTI, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is preparing a report on the prevailing situation in the state in the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna against CBI's attempt to grill Kolkata Police chief. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called up Tripathi Sunday to take stock of the situation after a CBI team, which went to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence in the city to question him in connection with ponzi scams, was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.
Feb 4, 2019 3:02 pm (IST)
Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her undemocratic behaviour and this time she has "crossed all her previous wrong doings".His remarks came against the backdrop of Banerjee beginning a sit-in protest at a Kolkata landmark on Sunday night over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".
Feb 4, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)
West Bengal Guv sends confidential report to MHA | A confidential report prepared by West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has been sent to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Ministry of Home Affairs asked for a report on the role of IPS officers on allegations of obstructing investigation and violation of Service Conduct Rules in yesterday's incident in Kolkata, ANI reported.
Sources close to Mamata have said that she knew the BJP would try and arrest Rajeev Kumar. The CM had charted out a timed plan on the offensive to strengthen her anti-Modi block and highlight her state initiatives before elections.
Feb 4, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
Until EC announces election dates, anything can happen: Nitish Kumar | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on CBI action in West Bengal said, ”These things can only be explained by people who are doing it. I don’t react to such things. CBI and the government in question will explain. Until the Election Commission announces the date of elections, anything can happen in the country,” according to ANI report.
Feb 4, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)
Former chief minister of J-K Mehbooba Mufti said, "Manner in which constitutional institutions in this country, like CBI, are being misused to settle scores with opponents is unfortunate...We stand with Mamata ji. If institutions continue being discredited like this federal structure will be fractured."
Former J&K CM M Mufti: Manner in which constitutional institutions in this country, like CBI, are being misused to settle scores with opponents is unfortunate...We stand with Mamata ji. If institutions continue being discredited like this federal structure will be fractured.
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha took out a rally in Darjeeling in support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Feb 4, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “In interest of wanting free and fair environment in which Lok Sabha polls can be conducted, we have come to bring to the notice of Election Commission certain happenings in West Bengal which has complete cooperation of the TMC. Instances we highlighted point out that the TMC doesn't believe in democracy.”
Ahead of the 2016 elections, BJP president Amit Shah referred to him as the "snooping cop of Kolkata" and alleged that he "conducts illegal surveillance and interception on (opposition) leaders".
Feb 4, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)
CBI found involvement of politicians, influential persons in chit scam: Rajnath | “SC in its earlier order on the CBI investigation of Saradha chit fund case had said that CBI in its investigation till now had found involvement of many political and influential persons,” Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was quoted by ANI.
Feb 4, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the CBI action in Saradha chit fund case in West Bengal yesterday, said in Lok Sabha said, “The action was taken after SC had ordered an investigation into Saradha chit fund case. The Police Commissioner was summoned many times but he did not appear, which is why the CBI had to go to the police officers house.’ He added that it was chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was stopping CBI from investigating over the chit fund scam. Calling the incident unfortunate, Rajnath said, "There may be constitutional breakdown in West Bengal."
Feb 4, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)
Divided by vision & united by corruption: Javadekar defines grand alliance | Union Minister Prakash Javadekar says, "Opposition parties have supported Mamata Banerjee. Who are these people? They are out on bail. Such people are standing together. This is not Mahagathbandhan, they are divided by vision and united by corruption. The corrupt are standing together."
Feb 4, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)
Taking a jibe at the TMC government, Prakash Javadekar says, 'Whatever is happening in Kolkata and West Bengal is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody by police. It's murder of democracy. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she staging dharna, who does she want to shield? Police Commissioner or herself?"
P Javadekar: Whatever is happening in Kolkata&WB is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody by police. It's murder of democracy. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she staging dharna, who does she want to shield? Police Commissioner or herself?
Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a report on the role of IPS officers on allegations of obstructing investigation and violation of Service Conduct Rules in yesterday's incident in Kolkata, ANI reported.
Feb 4, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
Rajnath Singh calls up WB Guv for updates | Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to take stock of the situation in the wake of a CBI team being allegedly obstructed by the state police to grill the Kolkata Police commissioner in the Saradha ponzi scam case, officials said. Singh called up the governor to be apprised of the facts of the "unfortunate and unprecedented situation of CBI officers being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed", the officials said. Tripathi told Singh that he had summoned the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation, according to the officials.
Feb 4, 2019 11:45 am (IST)
Mamata Banerjee addresses Krishak Sabha over mobile from protest | Mamata Banerjee addressing Krishak Sabha over mobile phone from protest as it was a scheduled programme. Farmers are the worst sufferer of demonetization, 12,000 committed suicide due worng policy of Modi-led government, says Mamata. ‘Modi babu is taking credit of central schemes. We are bearing the expense and he is taking the credit and publishing his photos,” adds Mamata.
Feb 4, 2019 11:36 am (IST)
Centre misusing CBI as elections are nearing: Akhilesh | Akhilesh Yadav says, “I spoke to Mamata ji and assured her we are with her in this battle. Not just West Bengal, the center is misusing CBI as the elections are coming near. Along with Bengal, many other states have been misusing CBI especially around elections.
Feb 4, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
Country becoming dictatorial, says Farooq Abdullah | Farooq Abdullah, National Conference on CBI issue in West Bengal said, “Her (Mamata Banerjee) allegation is right. This country is in danger as its becoming dictatorial. They (Central govt) are not masters of this country, people are.
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference on CBI issue in West Bengal: Her (Mamata Banerjee) allegation is right. This country is in danger as its becoming dictatorial. They (Central govt) are not masters of this country, people are.
SC to hear plea on CBI plea on Kolkata shutdown tomorrow | The top court will hear the probe agency's applications on Tuesday. The bench said it is open for the solicitor general or any other party to lay before the court any material or evidence to show that any West Bengal authority or police official is planning or trying to destroy evidence related to the case. The top court said all material or evidence has to be placed before it by means of affidavit. The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to give an urgent hearing to applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case by the Kolkata Police commissioner.
Feb 4, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta says, "We fear evidence will be destroyed." Replying to SG CJI Gogoi asked, "When did you file your plea? This morning and we've already read it. In fact, we were late to the court by a few min because we were reading your applications. And there's no evidence of what you're saying right now."
Feb 4, 2019 11:18 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday who continued her sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief. Nanda reached the venue in the morning as representative of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media after comes out from Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
The CBI, through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions for Kolkata police commissioner to cooperate with the investigation in the chit fund scam. Replying to Mehta’s plea for urgent hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the urgency, saying the officers who were detained by the Kolkata Police on Sunday night have been released. The court will now hear the CBI’s plea on Tuesday morning.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, is continuing her sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. The Chief Minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.
The fast-paced development started unfolding as soon as a team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata yesterday afternoon, but they were stopped by sentries and officials. The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases. As the CBI team landed at his residence, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar. Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions. Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.
The detention of the team by the local police perplexed the agency top brass here as the CBI does not have any full time chief to take call in such politically sensitive matters. Recently appointed Director R K Shukla is yet to take reins of the agency.
The CBI has been probing cases allegedly involving opposition leaders like illegal mining case and the Saradha scam in which it was seeking to question the Kolkata police chief. The probe was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.
In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Banerjee, wrapped in a brown woollen shawl, began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
Banerjee, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.
She alleged they want to impose President's rule in whatever states the opposition is in power.
"I can assure....I am ready to die but I am not ready to bow down before the Modi government and we won't allow imposition of Emergency...please save India, save democracy, save the Constitution," she said.
Banerjee asked all opposition parties to unite to bring down the Modi government and, in a rare exhortation by a political leader, called upon personnel of security forces of the Centre and states, besides the Army, to "condemn" the attitude of the Modi government.
In a tit-for-tat move, a team of Kolkata Police officials also cordoned off the CGO Complex- the state headquarters of CBI.
CBI officer Srivastava said, "I have also been detained and there are police officers standing outside my house."
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin Tripathi said the CBI officers have been let go from the police station after questioning.
