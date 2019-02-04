Mamata Banerjee Dharna LIVE: Trinamool MPs Shout Down Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Mamata Banerjee Dharna LIVE: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has moved the Supreme Court on behalf of the CBI, seeking directions for Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with investigation in the Saradha chit fund scam. Replying to Mehta’s plea for urgent hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the urgency, saying the officers who were detained by the Kolkata Police on Sunday night have been released. The court will now hear the CBI’s plea on Tuesday morning.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, is continuing her sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. The Chief Minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.
Feb 4, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)
Taking a jibe at the TMC government, Prakash Javadekar says, 'Whatever is happening in Kolkata and West Bengal is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody by police. It's murder of democracy. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she staging dharna, who does she want to shield? Police Commissioner or herself?"
Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a report on the role of IPS officers on allegations of obstructing investigation and violation of Service Conduct Rules in yesterday's incident in Kolkata, ANI reported.
Feb 4, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
Rajnath Singh calls up WB Guv for updates | Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to take stock of the situation in the wake of a CBI team being allegedly obstructed by the state police to grill the Kolkata Police commissioner in the Saradha ponzi scam case, officials said. Singh called up the governor to be apprised of the facts of the "unfortunate and unprecedented situation of CBI officers being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed", the officials said. Tripathi told Singh that he had summoned the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation, according to the officials.
Feb 4, 2019 11:45 am (IST)
Mamata Banerjee addresses Krishak Sabha over mobile from protest | Mamata Banerjee addressing Krishak Sabha over mobile phone from protest as it was a scheduled programme. Farmers are the worst sufferer of demonetization, 12,000 committed suicide due worng policy of Modi-led government, says Mamata. ‘Modi babu is taking credit of central schemes. We are bearing the expense and he is taking the credit and publishing his photos,” adds Mamata.
Feb 4, 2019 11:36 am (IST)
Centre misusing CBI as elections are nearing: Akhilesh | Akhilesh Yadav says, “I spoke to Mamata ji and assured her we are with her in this battle. Not just West Bengal, the center is misusing CBI as the elections are coming near. Along with Bengal, many other states have been misusing CBI especially around elections.
Feb 4, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
Country becoming dictatorial, says Farooq Abdullah | Farooq Abdullah, National Conference on CBI issue in West Bengal said, “Her (Mamata Banerjee) allegation is right. This country is in danger as its becoming dictatorial. They (Central govt) are not masters of this country, people are.
SC to hear plea on CBI plea on Kolkata shutdown tomorrow | The top court will hear the probe agency's applications on Tuesday. The bench said it is open for the solicitor general or any other party to lay before the court any material or evidence to show that any West Bengal authority or police official is planning or trying to destroy evidence related to the case. The top court said all material or evidence has to be placed before it by means of affidavit. The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to give an urgent hearing to applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case by the Kolkata Police commissioner.
Feb 4, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta says, "We fear evidence will be destroyed." Replying to SG CJI Gogoi asked, "When did you file your plea? This morning and we've already read it. In fact, we were late to the court by a few min because we were reading your applications. And there's no evidence of what you're saying right now."
Feb 4, 2019 11:18 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday who continued her sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief. Nanda reached the venue in the morning as representative of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Feb 4, 2019 11:15 am (IST)
Mamata's protest a drama orchestrated by her party, BJP: Yechury | The Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday remarked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest against the centre as a drama orchestrated by the BJP and her party. "This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so," he added.
Feb 4, 2019 11:12 am (IST)
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for suspension of business, demanding discussion on 'misuse of CBI'
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, Mamata Banerjee is responsible for unprecedented constitutional crisis in West Bengal.
Feb 4, 2019 10:55 am (IST)
Hearing on CBI plea in SC, CJI Gogoi says, "If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret."
Feb 4, 2019 10:52 am (IST)
The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency, HD Devegowda tweeted over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (in grey shirt) leaves from the site of CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna after meeting her.
Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on CBI issue in West Bengal said the opposition will meet today and draft an action plan. "We will hold discussions with opposition party leaders in Delhi today and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. TDP MPs will strongly protest along with other opposition leaders today," Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.
On Rishi Kumar Shukla's first day in office, the CBI is likely to approach the Supreme Court over alleged obstruction by the West Bengal government in investigations into the Saradha chit fund scam, in which it had sought to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
Feb 4, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues dharna over CBI issue after a short break early morning. West Bengal CM began the 'Save the Constitution' dharna last night.
CBI to seek contempt case against Bengal chief secretary and Kolkata police chief for obstructing SC directed probe into chit fund scams. Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata police are on a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.
Feb 4, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
A memorandum has been signed by all the opposition parties and it will be submitted to the Election Commission.
Mamata dares Centre on Presidential rule, announces 'Dhikkar' rally | The Trinamool Congress party's district presidents have been asked to mobilise people across the state against a ‘constitutional coup’ in the name of a probe by various central agencies. “Tomorrow, in every district we will organize 'dhikkar' rally. Modi has gone mad and his expiry date is up,” Mamata said as she launched an indefinite dharna at a city landmark. Reacting to speculation that the Centre may impose President’s Rule in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, “Let them do whatever they want to do to gag us. We are not scared. We will see.”
Feb 4, 2019 8:54 am (IST)
Heavy deployment of forces at all police stations around Rajeev Kumar's residence | Kolkata Police too deployed heavy deployment of forces at the residences of officers and all the police stations around Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar’s residence. State Armed Police was kept on stand by and leave of all the key officers was cancelled. While CBI has also taken security measures following a high-voltage standoff with the Kolkata Police over examining Kumar in the name of ‘secret operation’. Preveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kolkata Police, had said that the CBI officers who reached Kumar’s house were not carrying any mandatory documents and they called it a ‘secrete operation’.
Feb 4, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
Centre deploys paramilitary forces at all CBI offices, residents of officers in Kolkata | Centre has deployed a large contingent of paramilitary police force at all the CBI offices and resident of its officers after CBI Joint Director in Kolkata alleged that his life is under threat as police officers surrounded his house and banged at his doors. Since Monday morning, CBI offices at Nizam Palace in South Kolkata and CGO Complex at Salt Lake turned into a fortress as heavily armed CRPF jawans took charge of security. No one was allowed to enter the premises without multiple verifications and checks. This is for the first time when huge deployment of security forces were seen at CBI offices in the city.
Feb 4, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has alleged that there is evidence against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar that he has been 'instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in chit fund scam. Rao alleged that the Kolkata police have taken charge of the evidence, seized all the documents in chit fund scam. “They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear,” Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.
Feb 4, 2019 8:07 am (IST)
Will fight fascist forces, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I spoke with Mamata di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi and the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces.”
I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.
The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.
The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces.
Alleging the events in West Bengal were part of an unrelenting attack on India's institutions by PM Modi and the BJP, Rahul Gandhi called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and it will defeat the fascist forces.
Feb 4, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
Opp parties expressed solidarity with Mamata | West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was getting calls from politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. Asked if any of the leaders would arrive in the city to meet her, Banerjee said, "I've no idea about that. If someone wants to come, we will welcome them. This fight is not by my party. It is for my government".
The fast-paced development started unfolding as soon as a team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata yesterday afternoon, but they were stopped by sentries and officials. The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases. As the CBI team landed at his residence, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar. Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions. Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.
The detention of the team by the local police perplexed the agency top brass here as the CBI does not have any full time chief to take call in such politically sensitive matters. Recently appointed Director R K Shukla is yet to take reins of the agency.
The CBI has been probing cases allegedly involving opposition leaders like illegal mining case and the Saradha scam in which it was seeking to question the Kolkata police chief. The probe was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.
In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Banerjee, wrapped in a brown woollen shawl, began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
Banerjee, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.
She alleged they want to impose President's rule in whatever states the opposition is in power.
"I can assure....I am ready to die but I am not ready to bow down before the Modi government and we won't allow imposition of Emergency...please save India, save democracy, save the Constitution," she said.
Banerjee asked all opposition parties to unite to bring down the Modi government and, in a rare exhortation by a political leader, called upon personnel of security forces of the Centre and states, besides the Army, to "condemn" the attitude of the Modi government.
In a tit-for-tat move, a team of Kolkata Police officials also cordoned off the CGO Complex- the state headquarters of CBI.
CBI officer Srivastava said, "I have also been detained and there are police officers standing outside my house."
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin Tripathi said the CBI officers have been let go from the police station after questioning.
