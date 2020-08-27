Mamata Banerjee Directs State Education Minister to Inquire if Bangla an Option for JEE Candidates

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to inquire if the National Testing Agency (NTA) has included Bangla and other regional languages for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains aspirants.

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 3-4 and Banerjee has already expressed concern over holding it as well as NEET.

"For NEET aspirants, the option of appearing for the examination in Bangla and other regional languages is already there. For JEE, they (NTA) told us that from 2021 the option of Bangla as a language will be included. This year, the option is not there for JEE aspirants," said Chatterjee.

The language row over NEET and JEE examinations came to light after the NTA made available the JEE (Mains) paper in Gujarati language late last year. Banerjee had then questioned why other regional languages, including Bangla, were not included.

Afterwards, the NTA clarified it had decided to make available the JEE (Mains) paper in Gujarati since Gujarat was the only state to have approached it regarding the issue.