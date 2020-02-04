Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Mamata Banerjee Evokes Mahabharata & History to it Out at BJP

Mamata Banerjee called BJP a 'party of Dussasanas', the brother of Kaurava prince Duryodhana in 'Mahabharata' and 'offsprings of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq', the Sultan of Delhi from 1325-1351 known in history for his eccentric ways.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mamata Banerjee Evokes Mahabharata & History to it Out at BJP
File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Ranaghat (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evoked both 'Mahabharata' and history to hit out at archrival BJP and urged the people of the country to unite to save the country.

She called BJP a "party of Dussasanas", the brother of Kaurava prince Duryodhana in the epic 'Mahabharata' and "offsprings of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq", the Sultan of Delhi from 1325-1351 known in history for his eccentric ways.

Lambasting the saffron party for trying to forcibly implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, the TMC supremo, who has been among the strident critics of the BJP, said she would stop it "anyhow".

"The NPR, NRC and CAA are like black magic", she said and urged the people of the country to unite to save the nation.

"We (TMC) are not a party of Dussasanas like the BJP. They are the offsprings of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq and people must unite to save the country from them," Banerjee said while speaking at a public rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

Continuing to voice her opposition to the proposed country-wide NRC, she wondered whether the BJP-led government at the Centre would throw her out of the country because she do not have her mother's birth certificate.

The chief minister said despite her assurances over 30 people have so far died in the state because of the panic over the proposed implementation of the citizens register.]

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram