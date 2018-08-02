GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mamata Banerjee Faces Rebellion in Assam Over NRC Stand, State Party Chief and 2 Others Resign

State party president Dwipen Pathak said he was resigning from his post because of Mamata Banerjee’s “lack of knowledge” on the NRC issue

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
Guwahati: Trinamool Congress’ Assam unit chief and two other state leaders resigned from the party on Thursday due to Mamata Banerjee’s stand on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens, which excluded 40 lakh residents of the state.

State party president Dwipen Pathak said he was resigning from his post because of Mamata Banerjee’s “lack of knowledge” on the NRC issue. Pathak, who was the lone TMC MLA in the state assembly from 2011-2016, said he could not stand behind a leader who does not have minimum knowledge about a subject on which she is speaking.

Earlier in the day, Diganta Saikia and Pradeep Pachoni had also quit the TMC, saying that Banerjee doesn't know the ground reality in Assam. “Without any knowledge, she (Mamata Banerjee) has slammed the NRC. The ground reality is very different," said Saikia.

Banerjee had on Tuesday accused the Modi government of trying to make millions of people "stateless" in Assam for political gains and warned that stripping of their citizenship could lead to "bloodbath" and a "civil war" in the country.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee told a conclave in New Delhi.

Despite facing criticism over her remarks from the BJP and the Congress, she had doubled down on her statement, and reiterated the civil war threat on Wednesday before she wentr to meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

A police complaint has also been filed against the West Bengal chief minister for inciting 'hate and tension' among the co-existing communities in Assam with the intention of derailing the citizen's charter process.

On Thursday, she also sent a delegation of TMC leaders to Assam to discuss the NRC issue, but the team was stopped at the Silchar airport by police.

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
