Mamata Banerjee Gives CBI a New Name as Oppn Fires Tough Questions at Modi Govt
The opposition has questioned the Narendra Modi government's authority to divest CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana of all charges in the middle of an investigation.
Image for representation.
Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that it was trying to “hide” something and questioned if there was a link to the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal. “What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave? Under which law did the Modi govt get the authority to initiate action against the chief of an investigating agency appointed as per the Lokpal Act ? What is Modi govt trying to hide ? (sic),” he tweeted.
What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave? Under which law did the Modi govt get the authority to initiate action against the chief of an investigating agency appointed as per the Lokpal Act ? What is Modi govt trying to hide ?— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2018
Is there a co-relation betn Rafale deal and removal of Alok Verma? Was Alok Verma about to start investigations into Rafale, which cud become problem for Modi ji?— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2018
West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee said the CBI has now become "BBI".
CBI has now become so called BBI ( BJP Bureau of Investigation ) - very unfortunate!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 24, 2018
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury termed the move as “illegal” and alleged a “cover-up”. “The illegal removal of CBI Chief by Modi government to protect their own handpicked officer, against whom serious charges of corruption are being investigated, points to attempts at a serious cover-up to protect his direct links to the BJP's top political leadership,” he said.
The illegal removal of CBI Chief by Modi government to protect their own handpicked officer, against whom serious charges of corruption are being investigated, points to attempts at a serious cover-up to protect his direct links to the BJP's top political leadership. https://t.co/A6BM8RY5Ao— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 24, 2018
To ensure that the CBI is not a “caged parrot”, Supreme Court had granted protection to the Chief from govt’s whims and fancies by giving him a two-year tenure. What is Modi govt trying to hide by its panic move? #BJPCorruption— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 24, 2018
In a series of tweets, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the PM can’t “interfere” in the middle of a “criminal investigation”.
#modishah de facto removes the prosecutor 2protect accused in extortion FIR. No 1 was indep cos of sc mandated selection comm. removal legally void wo same selection comm which gives fixed tenure. PM cant interfere ongoing crl investigation can’t Remove investigation teams.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 24, 2018
Was it done cos #cbi prosecution of No2 wld have unearthed horrible skeletons in #GOI #bjp cupboards? Was it cos NO 2 blue eyed boy threatened to reveal all? U seek removal of ex law minister 4talking to #cbi & PM directly interfere in ongoing serious corruption investigation!— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 24, 2018
Obviously #govt #modishah hs much 2fear frm No2 unless protected. All special projects 2serve political masters undertaken by No 2 in Gujarat & Delhi, hence apptd despite serious corruption allegations at inception. #CVC hs no powers 2interfere in indep tenure of #cbidirector— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 24, 2018
